Cameron Dicker & the Kickers Fantasy Football Managers Should Avoid in Week 6

Kicker decisions frequently decide tight fantasy football matchups, yet managers often rely on name recognition rather than opportunity quality. A kicker's scoring ceiling relies entirely on external factors like drive sustainability, red-zone execution and weather conditions. Starting a high profile kicker attached to an inefficient offense or facing a stingy defense creates a low floor that can cost you a win.

Don't Let Your Kicker Sink Your Lineup

Nick Folk (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Chicago Bears Season Average: 6.9 Fantasy Points Per Game

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: Folk enters a brutal Week 6 spotlight against a Chicago defense that compresses the field, forces punts outside of kicking range, and suppresses scoring. Atlanta's offense has struggled to sustain drives into high-probability field-goal territory, capping Folk's attempt ceiling. Combined with a low team implied point total of 21 carries a dangerously low floor this week.

Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Denver Broncos Season Average: 6.9 Fantasy Points Per Game

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks placekicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a forty-nine-yard field goal held by punter Michael Dickson (4) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: Myers travels to Denver for a projected low-scoring battle with a tight over/under. Denver's defense excels at forcing three-and-outs, limiting opponent drive length, and preventing trips inside the 35-yard line. The mountain winds at that high altitude further complicate long-distance attempts, promoting conservative coaching decisions on fourth down.

Chase McLaughlin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Field Goal Percentage: 83.3%

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: McLaughlin is tied to an unfavorable game script against a disciplined Steelers defense. Pittsburgh excels at stalling drives in midfield and forcing punts. If Tampa Bay falls behind early, it could force fourth-down conversion attempts rather than long field goals, stripping McLaughlin of his primary scoring.

Andre Szmyt (Cleveland Browns) vs. Baltimore Ravens Field Goal Percentage: 75%

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) gets set to kick a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: Szmyt remains hampered by an inefficient Cleveland offense that struggles to generate total plays and sustain long scoring drives. Facing a divisional rival in Baltimore that controls time of possession, Cleveland's drive volume will be restricted. Low offensive efficiency when his team is trailing leaves Szmyt with virtually zero fantasy upside.

Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) @KC Chiefs Field Goal Percentage: 81.8%

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker (11) kicks an extra point against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Sit Him: Dicker goes on the road into Arrowhead Stadium in a tough divisional matchup. Kansas City's defense limits overall plays per drive and forces opponents into tough situations. With the Chargers projected as nearly touchdown underdogs, trailing late in a game should force them to decide to go for it on fourth down rather than settling for three points.

Joey Slye (Tennessee Titans) @Indianapolis Colts Field Foal Percentage: 76.9%

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans place kicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sly is hampered by one of the lowest team totals on the Week 6 slate. Tennessee's offense ranks near the bottom of the league in plays per drive and red-zone trips per game, severely capping Slye's weekly floor. Without consistent drives entering opponent territory, Slye relies almost entirely on field-goal variance.

The Final Whistle: Don't Chase Last Week's Points

Chasing last week's box score is the fastest way to lose points at the kicker position, kicker production is overwhelmingly driven by by projected team totals, drive efficiency and matchup environment. Always double-check active depth charts, injury reports, and game-day weather forecasts before locking in your Week 6 fantasy lineup.