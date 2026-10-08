Chicago Bears Defensive Report Card One Quarter Into 2026 NFL Season

The Chicago Bears' defense got off to a horrid start to the season after allowing 37 points to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

However, since then, Dennis Allen's unit has been putting the clamps on opponents, with just 28 points allowed combined throughout the previous three weeks.

The Chicago Bears' defense got off to a horrid start to the season after allowing 37 points to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

However, since then, Dennis Allen's unit has been putting the clamps on opponents, with just 28 points allowed combined throughout the previous three weeks.

Interior defensive line: C+

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Kentavius Street (93) celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After having one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season, the Bears are showing improvement on that front after giving up 102.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 13th.

However, we'd like to see improvement from the interior pass-rush. Kentavius Street is the only defensive tackle with a sack and the Bears have gotten 12 pressures from the group in total, but of those 12, eight have come from Grady Jarrett alone, per Pro Football Focus.

Edge rushers: B+

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) on the field in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bears don't have elite sack production, they do rank eighth in that category with 10, and seven of those have come from Dayo Odeyingbo (three), Austin Booker (two) and Montez Sweat (two). They have also combined for 21 pressures.

If there's one area where we'd like to see improvement, it's in run defense, where none of the three have a PFF grade higher than 65.2.

Linebackers: A-

Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We mentioned the run defense has been much better this season and the linebackers have no doubt played a role in that with 18 run stops coming from the trio of Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards and D'Marco Jackson.

The Bears have also gotten fairly consistent pressure from the group, and especially from Bush, who has nine pressures, the third-most on the team, and one sack.

But that hasn't been the only contribution the trio of Bush, Jackson and Edwards have made to the pass defense, with all three registering PFF grades of 69.2 or better in coverage, with Edwards in particular notching an elite mark of 87.2.

Cornerbacks: C-

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a real struggle for Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson this season.

Johnson is giving up a completion rate of 78.9% and a passer rating of 118.8 when targeted. Meanwhile, Stevenson has given up a completion rate of 62.5% and a passer rating of 145.8 while also permitting three touchdowns.

The only thing keeping this group from a failing grade is rookie Malik Muhammad, who has been sensational while playing mostly in the slot and some out wide. Muhammad's completion rate against sits at 44.4% and his passer rating allowed is 41.9.

Muhammad will likely get pushed to more boundary work soon, as the return of Kyler Gordon appears to be imminent. That will make the Bears less reliant on Stevenson, and better off, too.

Safeties: B

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Thieneman has been everyting the Bears could've hoped for to start his career. He's making an impact in every facet with three run stops, two pressures, one pick and three passes defensed. He has also only permitted a 44.4% completion rate and a miniscule 22.7 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

Xavier Woods and Cam Lewis have only been OK in coverage, as they've given up nine completions on nine combined targets, but none of those strikes have gone for back-breaking plays. Lewis has chipped-in with four run stops, also.