Chase McLaughlin And 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 1 Fantasy Football
Contrary to popular belief, kickers can win a week in fantasy football. There were 12 games in 2024 that had a kicker make at least five field goals in a game. Austin Seibert made seven of them versus the Giants last september. Depending on your scoring format, he may have exceeded 25 total points. Kickers matter, and these will be the top options in week one of the NFL season.
Top Week 1 Fantasy Football Kickers
Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars
The young phenom has a rocket for a leg. In the preseason, he ripped home a 70 yarder. Little was 27/29 last season and 5/6 from 50 yard range. This week, the Jaguars face off against the Panthers at home. The weather forecast is a hot 90, but with low wind and no rain. This is perfect for a kicker.
The Jaguars have an implied 25 point total. With a moderately efficient offense, they should move the ball enough to get in field goal range, but not be automatic in touchdown scoring. This game will have the Jaguars unlikely to be trailing, which is vital to the success of a kicker. Trailing gamescripts imply that a team will go for it on 4th down. I anticipate a good chance of three field goals made, per my model (8.9 implied kicker points, non-bonus).
Chad Ryland - Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals kicker was another reliable option in 2024. Chad Ryland was 28/32, and this week he plays indoors. The Cardinals have an implied total of 25 points this week. The Cardinals ranked dead in the middle of NFL red zone TD efficiency in 2024. The Saints are a team in progress. Arizona will move the ball and get a few field goal opportunities on top of some PATs. Most importantly, they are unlikely to play from far behind, if at all. Per my model, Ryland has 10.2 implied kicker points, non-bonus.
Chase McLaughlin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indoor games are a dream for kicker. Weather can drastically change the accuracy of a kicker. Imagine an olympic archer without having to factor in wind, they will hit the bullseye every time. McLaughlin gets to play in Atlanta this week.
The Buccaneers have an implied total of 25 this week. I think they may even exceed this as I am as high on Tampa Bay as anyone. Chase McLaughlin was the third most accurate kicker in the NFL last season (30/32). I imply McLaughlin to score 9.0 kicker points, non-bonus.