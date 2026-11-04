Chicago Bears and 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 9 Must-Start Defenses

There are a number of defenses in Week 9 of fantasy football with elite upside. Here are four of those defenses that all fantasy managers should be looking to plug into their starting lineups.

New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants defense will have a great opportunity to be one of the best fantasy defenses in Week 9, with their opponent being the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be a big rebound opportunity for them from Week 8, when they ranked as D/ST22 in fantasy.

The Eagles offense for the last few weeks has been depleted, and last week they were without WR DeVonnta Smith again and had RB Saquon Barkley in a somewhat limited role, bringing no favors to their QB Tanner McKee. In his last two games, he led Philadelphia to 21 and 10 points against the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders–two of the worst defenses in the league. The Commanders are allowing the seventh most points per game in the NFL, and the Cowboys are allowing the sixth. That gives the Giants a high fantasy floor, which is big for a team that can generate sacks (21), recover fumbles (5), and get interceptions (6).

Chicago Bears

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line James Lynch (97) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first game with the Chicago Bears, former Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons undoubtedly raised the level of the Bears' defense. And after ranking as D/ST8 in Week 8, they are set up to have top-five potential in Week 9, with them going up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay, over the last two weeks, has heavily utilized their run game, touting a combined 105 carries. That facet of their game should shut down, with the Bears allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 86.8, and with them now having Simmons.

That should force QB Baker Mayfield to pass an above-average amount, which could play in the Bears' favor. Mayfield this season has thrown a high of 217 passing yards and has a TD-to-INT ratio of 3-2. In three of the four full games he has played, the Buccaneers have scored under 20 points.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) celebrates his fumble turnover recovery during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a must-start defense all year, and that will not change in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. They had good momentum going into the matchup, with them ranking as D/ST1 in Week 8.

The Ravens offense will be facing adversity in Week 9, with them being without QB Lamar Jackson. After returning in Week 8 from an injury against the Buffalo Bills, he is now on the IR after suffering a thumb injury against Buffalo. Their QB2, Tyler Huntley, was also ruled out for the season, so QB Joe Fagnano will now start on Thursday. With that, Baltimore will want to utilize their run game, which will be an incredibly difficult feat to accomplish against Jacksonville. They are allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL: 77.4.

The Jaguars have nine interceptions this season, and Fagnano, after entering the Buffalo game in Week 8, did not have a promising outing, going 10-21 for 91 yards and an INT.

Los Angeles Rams

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) reacts following a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Rams seem likely to have their best defensive player back in Week 9, DE Myles Garrett, and with them coming off one of their best defensive games of the season, they are an easy must-start defense against the Commanders.

The Commanders' offensive line has allowed an influx of sacks over the past three games, which the Rams could capitalize on with Garret Back. In their last three outings, they have given up 14 sacks.

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