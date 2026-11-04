Week 9 Fantasy Football Mailbag: Should Managers Panic About Ashton Jeanty?

A lot has happened since Week 8 kicked off, and this is a busy time of year for fantasy football managers with the trade deadline approaching and fantasy playoffs already on the horizon. Whether it be the waiver wire , lineup decisions, or trades, fantasy managers are always faced with endless choices to make.

In this week’s installment of our fantasy football mailbag, which questions are eating away at managers?

Note: Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter so I can answer your fantasy football questions in future articles.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Should Managers Panic About Ashton Jeanty?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest Week 8 developments was the Las Vegas Raiders starting rookie Mike Washington Jr. at RB over Ashton Jeanty . Jeanty was limited to just two rushing attempts in the win over the New York Jets, while Washington handled 25 carries.

Although Jeanty still achieved double-digit fantasy points in Week 8, he scored just 10.3 points. Most of those points were due to Jeanty catching 3 passes for 64 yards, and it’s tough to expect him to average 20-plus yards per reception moving forward.

There’s certainly a chance Jeanty retakes the starting role for the Raiders at some point, but his lack of efficiency as a runner likely led to the change. Among 19 RBs with 100-plus attempts in 2026, Jeanty has the fewest yards per attempt (3.1), the third-fewest yards after contact per attempt (2.67), and the fewest runs of 10-plus yards (5).

Jeanty could still be affected by the injuries he dealt with earlier this season, as he’s struggled to display much explosiveness. On a scale of one to five (with five being the highest level of panic), Jeanty is sitting at four on the panic meter.

Should Managers Bench Zay Flowers Amid the Ravens’ QB Injuries?

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things quickly took a turn for the worse for Zay Flowers in Week 8. Lamar Jackson sustained a thumb injury on his first play back since Week 4, and backup Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury on his first drive replacing Jackson.

As a result of both Jackson and Huntley not returning to Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Flowers finished with zero fantasy points on five targets. Since the Baltimore Ravens’ lopsided loss to the Bills, it’s been revealed that Jackson is on injured reserve after undergoing thumb surgery, and Huntley will miss the rest of the season with a turf toe injury.

With Joe Fagnano starting for the Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Flowers should be viewed as a risky WR2 after being a clear WR1 entering Week 8. That being said, I wouldn’t bench Flowers unless you have another option on your roster that has a much better matchup or a better offensive environment.

Not only have the Ravens and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle had a week to adjust the game plan around Flowers more, but the Jaguars are permitting the fifth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to WRs (+5.4). While I could certainly be wrong, I’d still trot out Flowers in Week 9 lineups.

Which Players Are Worth Selling High Entering Week 9?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the season, I’ve spoken multiple times about which players fantasy managers should buy low. However, for this week, I’ll highlight some sell-high candidates and discuss why managers should move on.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is the QB5 in fantasy points per game (20.6), and he tallied a season-high 28.2 fantasy points in Week 8. Despite that being the case, rookie Fernando Mendoza could replace him at any point if he begins to falter.

Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has produced 28-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks despite playing in a below-average Tennessee Titans offense. Even with Pollard potentially being traded to a better team, it’s tough to expect him to continue producing RB1 performances each week.

Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice could PPR-scam his way to fantasy relevancy still, but the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be on the market for a WR trade. If the Chiefs acquire a notable wideout, Rice would likely see fewer screen passes, and his production is largely dependent on those.

Hopefully everyone’s fantasy football squads enjoy plenty of success in Week 9!