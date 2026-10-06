Cincinnati Bengals and 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 5 Must-Start Defenses

In Week 5, there are several optimal defenses that could give fantasy managers a big edge in their odds of winning their fantasy matchups. With that, here are four defenses that fantasy managers should be looking to start this week.

Cleveland Browns

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) and safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns continue to show good signs as a defensive unit. They are currently averaging 3.0 sacks per game, which is tied for the fifth-highest average in the NFL. They also just logged the most sacks in Week 4 of any team against the Pittsburgh Steelers, generating five sacks. That part of their defense should be a huge key to them being one of the best fantasy defenses in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

The Jets, after allowing no sacks in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, have seen their offensive line begin to fall apart. Their QBGeno Smith has since been sacked 12 times, making him the third most sacked QB in the NFL so far in 2026. With this in mind and the Browns being tied D/ST8 in fantasy through the past two games, fantasy managers should be more than confident starting them in Week 5.

Dallas Cowboys

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys have been the worst defense in fantasy football this season. The highest fantasy point total they have put forth so far is 3.0 points. That should change in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs offense has been awful in 2026. They are currently tied for averaging the eighth-fewest points per game in the NFL, 19.0. Their concerns about picking up their play have been compounded by QB Baker Mayfield being injured in Week 3. He missed Week 4, which gave rookie QB Jalon Daniels the start. He had some good moments but did not elevate their offense. He had 148 passing yards and a 1-2 TD-to-INT ratio for the game. If he gets the start in Week 5, the Cowboys are a good defense to start in fantasy despite their struggles

Cincinnati Bengals

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) reacts after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first two weeks of the regular season, the Cincinnati Bengals were D/ST1 in fantasy football, over Weeks 3 and 4, they tied for D/ST22 in fantasy. They should be able to break their streak of poor play and have an elite week in fantasy in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins, through four games, are currently averaging the fewest points per game in the NFL, 11.5. They also are another team that has had struggles with their offensive line. Their QB, Malik Willis, has been sacked the sixth most times in the NFL, 11, and the Bengals are tied for averaging the third most sacks per game in the NFL, 3.5.

Cincinnati may be the best defense to play in fantasy in Week 5 with the high floor they have in facing Miami’s offense along with the upside that comes with it. All four defenses that have gone up against the Dolphins in fantasy finished inside the top-10 for highest-scoring defenses in fantasy for the week.

Denver Broncos

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) celebrates a interception by the defense against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos had a bad outing in Week 4, as they finished tied for D/ST26 for the week. That performance can be chalked up to them playing the San Francisco 49ers. They have gone off offensively against every team they have played in 2026. They are tied for averaging the second-most points per game in the NFL, 30.5. Denver will have a more ideal opponent in Week 5 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers are averaging the fourth-most points per game in the NFL, 16.8. Their starting QB, Justin Herbert, has had problems taking care of the football, which is a trend the Broncos should make continue. Herbert is tied for throwing the second most interceptions in the NFL, six. The Broncos' defense this season has recorded four interceptions.

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