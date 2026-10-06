Green Bay Packers and 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 5 Must-Sit Defenses

Defenses rarely win fantasy matchups, but they can certainly lose them. With that, here are four defenses in Week 5 that all fantasy managers should steer clear of playing in their starting lineups.

Los Angeles Rams

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Los Angeles Rams having, on paper, a strong defense going into the 2026 season, that has not yet translated into fantasy football so far. They currently are D/ST14 in fantasy. Going into Week 5, they should underwhelm in fantasy again, with their opponent being the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills so far are averaging the most points per game in the NFL, 31.8. Two of the four defenses they have played so far finished in the bottom three scoring fantasy defenses in the weeks they faced them.

Green Bay Packers

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Barryn Sorrell (99) during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers have their big rivalry game this week, as they take on the Chicago Bears, and that will be by no means good for their defense’s fantasy outlook. So far in 2026, Green Bay is D/ST28 in fantasy football. They are also allowing the 10th most points per game in the NFL: 26.3

The Bears, no matter what QB they have slated to start, have found a way to be one of the better offenses in the NFL. That is a lot, thanks to their running game. They are currently averaging the most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 196.3. That is a way they should be able to thrash the Packers’ defense in Week 5. Green Bay is currently allowing the fifth most rushing yards per game in the league, 139.3.

Also, in the Bears' last four outings against the Packers, they have done fairly well offensively, scoring 20 or more points in every game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (52) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) react after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some solid games as a defense this season, but that should not be the case in Week 5 when they play the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2026, the Cowboys are tied with the San Francisco 49ers for averaging the second-most points per game in the NFL, 30.5. The Buccaneers' offense who have had consistent struggles in 2026 are likely going to continue and increase if rookie QB Jalon Daniels starts again in Week 5. That will cause the Cowboys' offensive possessions to rise, equating to a bad week of fantasy for Tampa Bay's defense.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the Arizona Cardinals having a 1-3 overall record, they have the potential to torch the Detroit Lions defense in Week 5. In three out of four games, they have scored 24 or more points. The Cardinals, although it has not fully clicked for them yet, are a dangerous passing offense. In 2025, they averaged the seventh most passing yards per game, 233.9. That is one way they should pick apart the Lions’defense.

In 2026, Detroit is allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL, 304.0. The Lions have also notably allowed the second-most points per game in the NFL this season. They are currently allowing 31.8 points per game.

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