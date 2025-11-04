Cleveland Browns and 2 Other Must-Start Week 10 Fantasy Football Defenses
The D/ST position is one that tends to be very streamable in the world of fantasy football. The Texans, Broncos, and maybe the Lions are the only must-start units on a weekly basis. Even then, if they face a team like the Chiefs or the Bills, we may still consider benching them. For that reason, the waiver wire is vital. Luckily, I have found some nuggets that you should consider starting off of a waiver claim.
Buffalo Bills (@ Dolphins)
When talking defenses, we must consider how they score points. It is one thing to hold a team under twenty points. It is another thing to take the ball away and sack the quarterback. They do not always go hand in hand.
The Dolphins are 27th versus opposing defenses. Tua Tagoliavoa has been sacked 20 times and he is tied for the NFL-worst mark with 11 Interceptions. As for Buffalo, they are 14th in Takeaways, and 6th in Sacks. This is a total mismatch of a game. Buffalo is contending for a Super Bowl while the Dolphins contend for a draft pick.
Chicago Bears (Vs Giants)
The Bears are the DST19, but when we view favorable matchups, they have licked their chops. The Bears scored double-digit points versus the: Vikings, Cowboys, Raiders, Commanders, Saints). They failed do so against the: Lions, Ravens, Bengals. The Giants look up, but they are still not very good.
No team comes close to the Bears in Takeaways per Game (2.4). The Giants are also 24th in Sacks Allowed per Game (3.0). As Jaxson Dart is without his RB1 and WR1, he has to improvise himself. The game plan can only bring you so far with a lack of talent.
Dart has played (3) home games and (3) road games. This is how he compares:
At Home: 69% Completion Percentage, 169 Yards per Game, 4 TD : 0 INT
On Road: 58% Completion Percentage, 193 Yards per Game, 6 TD : 3 INT
Now, I understand airing caution to this selection. Trust me, I get it. They allowed 47 Points last week. However, I always say that no team is as good, or bad, as the week prior. If you think that this unit is not coming out angry this week, think again. That has Dart ins a dangerous spot.
Cleveland Browns (@ Jets)
It is one thing to be good and another thing to match up well. The Browns matchup well.
The Jets offensive line is meant to be good, but a combination of subpar pass protection and bad quarterback play has Justin Fields being sacked at the 3rd highest rate in the NFL. That is not good news for the quarterback with Myles Garrett bearing down. The Browns sack the quarterback 3.0 Times per Game.
Pressure makes diamonds in one aspect, pressure crushes in another aspect. Fields will be crushed. He has the 5th worst passer rating while under pressure this season.