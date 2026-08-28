College Fantasy Football Week 0 Sit 'Em: Jeremy Payne Headlines Players to Avoid in Your Lineup

Week 0 brings the return of college football, but for college fantasy managers, navigating a minimal slate is an immediate headache. With limited games available, it's easy to feel forced into starting high-profile names despite bad circumstances.

Rather than simply benching obvious longshots, the smartest move in Week 0 is identifying highly drafted, recognizable talent in poor spots. Here is a breakdown of the players who belong on your bench to open the season, anchored by six clear "must-sits".

QB Billy Edwards Jr. (North Carolina vs. TCU)

Edwards offers plenty of rushing upside and talent, but throwing him straight into the lineup against a TCU defense favored by more than a touchdown is a massive gamble.

Billy Edwards Jr's rise as UNC football’s QB has his Tar Heel teammates saying the same thing ahead of the 2026 season opener vs. TCU in Ireland.



On 2025 in Wisconsin and taking the reins at UNC in 2026 …



Story: https://t.co/OdUSiu1rOr — Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) August 21, 2026

With North Carolina's offense retooling and working through opening-week chemistry, Edwards faces a low floor. Sit him until the offense proves it can sustain drives against Power Four competition.

WR Jordan Dwyer (TCU vs. North Carolina)

Dwyer enters the year as a prime breakout candidate, but Week 0 is not the time to test that theory. TCU is breaking in a new starting quarterback in Jaden Craig.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) catches the ball but cannot stay in bounds for the completion during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season openers with a new signal-caller usually lead to conservative game plans and initial timing issues downfield, making Dwyer far too volatile for a starting lineup right out of the gate.

WR Jordan Shipp (North Carolina vs. TCU)

Much like his quarterback, Shipp suffers from a brutal opening matchup. TCU's secondary will test UNC's ability to create explosive plays, and if the Tar Heels struggle to sustain momentum through the air, Shipp's target volume will take the first hit,

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) has the potential to become a premier college fantasy WR, but he isn't a good option to start in Week 0 vs. TCU. Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across a limited slate, you can easily find safer wide receiver options with cleaner passing paths.

RB Jeremy Payne (North Carolina vs. TCU)

Payne enters 2026 ranked as a consensus top-20 running back due to his dual-threat skill set and clear hold on the RB1 role.

While his season-long outlook looks bright, North Carolina will almost certainly stack the box to test TCU's new starting quarterback. Until Craig proves he can make teams pay through the air, Payne risks getting bottled up in light running lanes.

RB Ousmane Kromah (New Mexico State vs. Florida State)

Kromah has dynamic talent amd massive touchdown upside, but Florida State's backfield rotation remains heavily crowded heading into 2026.

The Seminoles enter as a massive home favorite against New Mexico State. In games expected to be blowouts by halftime, coaching staffs rarely ride their primary backs into the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) runs with the ball Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Expect FSU to split carries across 3 to 4 backs to keep everyone fresh, severely limiting Kromah's touch ceiling.

TE Carson Tabaracci (San Jose State vs. USC)

With USC hosting San Jose State in Week 0, fantasy managers are naturally drawn to starting pass-catchers in high-powered, Lincoln Riley-led offenses.

On a tiny Week 0 slate with only eight FBS games, taking a zero at tight end can destroy your matchup. A low-floor, rotation-heavy option like Tabaracci isn't worth forcing into a starting lineup.

Southern California Trojans tight end Carson Tabaracci (84) could struggle to get targets in Week 0 against San Jose State due to other talented pass-catchers on the roster. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC's passing attack flows primarily through its wide receiver group, leaving the tight end position as a low-volume, touchdown-dependent play.

The Strategy Takeaway

When building your Week 0 fantasy lineup, don't let name recognition blind you to game flow and matchup risks. Keep the aforementioned players on the bench for one week while the offenses establish their true identities.