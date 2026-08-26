How New UNC Starter Edwards Chased 'Opportunity' With Tar Heels

Coming off a 4-8 season in 2025, the North Carolina Tar Heels had to make major adjustments to the coaching staff and roster ahead of this upcoming season.

North Carolina's front office orchestrated several groundbreaking moves, including signing Wisconsin transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who spoke with the media this week and explained why he chose the Tar Heels.

Edwards Jr.'s Thoughts

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’d been to a number of other stops, and really just looking forward to what opportunity could give me the best opportunity to grow, right? Coming here and working for a coach like [offensive coordinator Bobby] Petrino, and playing under a coach like [Head] Coach [Bill] Belichick, those were obviously the two biggest factors for me," Edwards Jr. said.

“The one thing that I’ve always tried to do is just seek opportunity," Edwards Jr. continued. "And you know, when you seek the opportunity, and you prepare the right way, and those two meet, you have a chance to be successful."

Why This Makes Sense

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to the sidelines between plays during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing for Belichick has been a reason players have stated for joining North Carolina this offseason, which still surprises me. However, Edwards Jr. highlighting opportunity as one of the factors in signing with the Tar Heels makes complete sense.

After last season, it was apparent that North Carolina needed more sufficient and effective play from the quarterback position. Gio Lopez was clearly not a long-term option, and he ultimately transferred to Wake Forest this offseason, opening an even bigger door for an incoming signal caller.

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina landed 4-star quarterback Travis Burgess before the transfer portal opened , but Belichick is typically unwilling to play young players right away. With no legitimate options in the quarterback room with extensive experience, Edwards Jr. likely identified the Tar Heels as the best chance to start right away. As a five-year veteran, Edwards Jr. couldn't afford to enter a situation with above-average options.

Edwards Jr.'s thought process was correct, as he won the quarterback competition, beating out Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill for the starting job. Now, this doesn't guarantee that Edwards Jr. will be successful this season, but all he wanted was an opportunity, and that's exactly what he got.

The Tar Heels' level of success this season is contingent on how well Edwards Jr. can elevate the offense and keep the unit on schedule. With Petrino as the primary play caller and a much-improved offensive line and wide receiver corps, Edwards Jr. has a chance to produce and prove his worth as the starting quarterback.