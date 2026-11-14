College Fantasy Football Week 11: Mario Craver & Savion Hiter Among Players to Avoid

Loyalty will kill your fantasy season in Week 11. Nobody cares what a player did in September, and chasing last week's outlier box scores is a one-way ticket to the loser's bracket. With playoff spots on the line, defenses are clamping down and backfield committees are chewing up reliable volume. Cut the dead weight, ignore big names, and bench these lineup landmines before they tank your week.

Quarterbacks to Sit

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jayden Maiava (USC @ Indiana): Maiava's limited rushing production has capped his fantasy ceiling. Facing a stingy Indiana defense on the road makes him a prime candidate to fade in favor of higher-streaming options. With just 17 scramble yards across 317 dropbacks this season, he has zero rushing floor to fall back on if Indiana's pass rush forces him off his spot.

Oct 31, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws the ball during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Washington (Maryland vs. Wisconsin): Coming off a monster performance, Washington is a classic trap candidate. Expect the gritty Wisconsin defense to make repeating that production an uphill battle. Before last week's four-touchdown eruption against Purdue, Washington threw just three touchdown passes combined across his previous four starts, proving how volatile his weekly floor truly is.

Running Backs to Sit

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodney Fields (Kansas State @ TCU): While Fields has put up decent numbers on the year (574 yards, 6 TDs), a split backfield with Joe Jackson and a brutal road matchup against TCU makes him a risky RB2 play.

Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Bo MacCormack III (24) runs the ball during the first half against the Fordham Rams at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo MacCormack (Boston College @ Notre Dame): MacCormack has flashed brilliance recently, but a clash with Notre Dame's elite defense suggests this is the week to seek safer floor alternatives.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) celebrates a first down against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Savion Hiter (Michigan @ Oregon): After seeing 20 carries in Week 9, Hiter's workload cratered to just six touches last time out while Bryson Kuzdzal got most of the work. Until Michigan clarifies its lead back, this backfield is a headache to trust.

Wide Receivers to Sit

Chris Durr Jr. (Maryland vs. Wisconsin)

Nov 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) falls after completing a pass during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durr Jr. has been a PPR machine for the Terrapins, but a matchup against Wisconsin's suffocating defense caps his weekly ceiling. When Maryland faced elite Big Ten competition at Ohio State earlier this season, Durr Jr. was held to just four catches for 15 yards, proving how quickly his low-aDOT role can vanish against top-tier defenses.

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mario Craver (Texas A&M vs. Tennessee): Declining production and a tough matchup against Tennessee's secondary makes Craver tough to trust in standard leagues this week. To make matters worse, Craver landed on Texas A&M's initial availability report as questionable heading into the weekend, adding injury risk to an already shaky profile.

Nov 7, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Courtland Guillory (4) breaks up a pass to Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Wilson (Florida @ Kentucky): Wilson has hit a wall, failing to reach 7 fantasy points in three straight contests amid an unsettled Florida quarterback situation. He has failed to find the end zone since Week 5 and hasn't topped 48 receiving yards in over a month, leaving him completely dependent on low-percentage targets.

Tight Ends to Sit

Penn State football tight ends Andrew Rappleyea (left) and Ben Brahmer standing next to each other during the game against Temple on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ben Brahmer (Penn State vs. Minnesota): Brahmer has failed to crack 8 fantasy points in 8 of 9 games and has officially been surpassed by Andrew Rappleyea in the Nittany Lions' passing game.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamari Johnson (Oregon vs. Michigan): Johnson's big-name appeal and Mackey Award semifinalist buzz might tempt managers to lock him into starting lineups, but his passing game volume has vanished over the last two weeks. He caught just two passes for 35 yards against Northwestern in Week 9 and was held without a catch at Ohio State last week.

Week 11 Strategy

Fantasy trophies aren't handed out for loyalty, and nobody is giving you bonus points for riding a sinking ship out of nostalgia. If a player's snap share is evaporating or his matchup looks unfavorable, leave him on the bench where he belongs. Swallow your pride do what's necessary and let someone else donate their Week 11 matchup to their opponent.