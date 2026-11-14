College Fantasy Football Week 11: Mario Craver & Savion Hiter Among Players to Avoid
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Loyalty will kill your fantasy season in Week 11. Nobody cares what a player did in September, and chasing last week's outlier box scores is a one-way ticket to the loser's bracket. With playoff spots on the line, defenses are clamping down and backfield committees are chewing up reliable volume. Cut the dead weight, ignore big names, and bench these lineup landmines before they tank your week.
Quarterbacks to Sit
Jayden Maiava (USC @ Indiana): Maiava's limited rushing production has capped his fantasy ceiling. Facing a stingy Indiana defense on the road makes him a prime candidate to fade in favor of higher-streaming options. With just 17 scramble yards across 317 dropbacks this season, he has zero rushing floor to fall back on if Indiana's pass rush forces him off his spot.
Malik Washington (Maryland vs. Wisconsin): Coming off a monster performance, Washington is a classic trap candidate. Expect the gritty Wisconsin defense to make repeating that production an uphill battle. Before last week's four-touchdown eruption against Purdue, Washington threw just three touchdown passes combined across his previous four starts, proving how volatile his weekly floor truly is.
Running Backs to Sit
Rodney Fields (Kansas State @ TCU): While Fields has put up decent numbers on the year (574 yards, 6 TDs), a split backfield with Joe Jackson and a brutal road matchup against TCU makes him a risky RB2 play.
Bo MacCormack (Boston College @ Notre Dame): MacCormack has flashed brilliance recently, but a clash with Notre Dame's elite defense suggests this is the week to seek safer floor alternatives.
Savion Hiter (Michigan @ Oregon): After seeing 20 carries in Week 9, Hiter's workload cratered to just six touches last time out while Bryson Kuzdzal got most of the work. Until Michigan clarifies its lead back, this backfield is a headache to trust.
Wide Receivers to Sit
Chris Durr Jr. (Maryland vs. Wisconsin)
Durr Jr. has been a PPR machine for the Terrapins, but a matchup against Wisconsin's suffocating defense caps his weekly ceiling. When Maryland faced elite Big Ten competition at Ohio State earlier this season, Durr Jr. was held to just four catches for 15 yards, proving how quickly his low-aDOT role can vanish against top-tier defenses.
Mario Craver (Texas A&M vs. Tennessee): Declining production and a tough matchup against Tennessee's secondary makes Craver tough to trust in standard leagues this week. To make matters worse, Craver landed on Texas A&M's initial availability report as questionable heading into the weekend, adding injury risk to an already shaky profile.
Dallas Wilson (Florida @ Kentucky): Wilson has hit a wall, failing to reach 7 fantasy points in three straight contests amid an unsettled Florida quarterback situation. He has failed to find the end zone since Week 5 and hasn't topped 48 receiving yards in over a month, leaving him completely dependent on low-percentage targets.
Tight Ends to Sit
Ben Brahmer (Penn State vs. Minnesota): Brahmer has failed to crack 8 fantasy points in 8 of 9 games and has officially been surpassed by Andrew Rappleyea in the Nittany Lions' passing game.
Jamari Johnson (Oregon vs. Michigan): Johnson's big-name appeal and Mackey Award semifinalist buzz might tempt managers to lock him into starting lineups, but his passing game volume has vanished over the last two weeks. He caught just two passes for 35 yards against Northwestern in Week 9 and was held without a catch at Ohio State last week.
Week 11 Strategy
Fantasy trophies aren't handed out for loyalty, and nobody is giving you bonus points for riding a sinking ship out of nostalgia. If a player's snap share is evaporating or his matchup looks unfavorable, leave him on the bench where he belongs. Swallow your pride do what's necessary and let someone else donate their Week 11 matchup to their opponent.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.