Texas A&M WR Mario Craver Faces Injury Uncertainty Ahead of Tennessee Game

Texas A&M’s 2026 season hasn’t gone according to plan. What began with College Football Playoff aspirations has turned into a fight for bowl eligibility, and the Aggies are running out of opportunities to salvage something from a disappointing year.

Mike Elko’s team enters Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee with a 4-5 record, needing two wins over its final three games to qualify for a bowl.

At least Wednesday’s initial SEC availability report gave the Aggies something encouraging to consider.

Texas A&M Injury Report vs. Tennessee

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) receives a pass during the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M listed just five players, with wide receiver Mario Craver the only one designated as questionable. That’s a welcome change from some of the longer injury reports the Aggies have dealt with this season, although it doesn’t mean everybody is ready to play.

Craver has appeared on the report repeatedly throughout the year but has still been able to dress and take the field once the game arrived. He played against South Carolina, so his latest designation isn’t necessarily cause for panic. Still, his availability matters for a Texas A&M offense that needs capable wide receivers in order to move the football.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Offensive lineman Trovon Baugh is doubtful, while wide receivers Terry Bussey and Kelshaun Johnson remain out. Offensive lineman Blake Ivy is also ruled out. Those absences aren’t new — all are out for the remainder of the season — but they continue to limit the options available to Elko down the stretch run of the season.

Tennessee has more names on its report, most notably defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, who suffered a season-ending injury against Kentucky this past weekend. Weathersby is one of the best pass rushers in the country, and his absence will be sorely missed by a Volunteers defense that’s been terrorizing opposing offenses all season.

Six other Tennessee players are out, including tight end Ethan Davis, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr., linebacker Jaedon Harmon and defensive backs Edrees Farooq and Dylan Lewis.

A Chance to Salvage November

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field during a time-out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M has lost five of its last six games against SEC competition, including a frustrating 17-9 defeat at the hands of South Carolina last weekend. A loss to Tennessee wouldn’t mathematically eliminate the Aggies from bowl contention, but it would leave them needing wins over Oklahoma and Texas to finish the regular season.

Texas A&M hosts No. 8 Tennessee at 2 p.m. CT Saturday at Kyle Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.

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