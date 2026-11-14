College Fantasy Football Week 11 Starts: Byrum Brown & Isaiah Marshall Lead the Way

Identifying emerging production before everybody else does is the key to securing a postseason berth. These college fantasy football starters bring favorable matchups, recent production trends, and high-volume opportunity needed to deliver when managers need them the most.

Quarterbacks With Cheat-Code Rushing Ability

When evaluating signal-callers for Week11, prioritize dual-threat options who elevate their weekly fantasy points per game floor with their legs alongside steady passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Isaiah Marshall (Kansas vs. West Virginia)

Nov 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) throws a pass against the UCF Knights during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marshall enters Week 11 in peak form, coming off a huge 34.9-point fantasy performance. He has been a model of consistency by scoring at least 20 fantasy points in five consecutive games, fueled by his ground game, having eclipsed 100 rushing yards in three of his last five appearances.

Byrum Brown (Auburn @ Mississippi State)

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) warms up before Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fresh off a 33.4-point fantasy outing, Brown brings substantial dual-threat upside into Starkville. He has established one of the safest touchdown floors in college fantasy football, recording at least one rushing touchdown every game against a Power Four opponent this season.

Running Backs Walking Into Great Matchups

Target backfield workhorses seeing heavy carries, red-zone touches, and strong yards per carry against vulnerable front sevens.

Damari Alston (Tulsa vs. Florida Atlantic)

Tulsa running back Damari Alston (6) runs the ball during the first half of a college football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alston is walking into one of the most favorable volume spots on the Week 11 slate. Having topped 50 rushing yards five times already this season, he gets a Florida Atlantic defense that has surrendered 243.1 rushing yards per game. Expect Alston to get plenty of carries and red-zone opportunities.

Bo Jackson (Ohio State vs. Northwestern)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson draws an attractive matchup against a Northwestern defensive front that has struggled to slow down opposing ground attacks. With Ohio State projected to score 29 points, positive game script should keep the ball in Jackson's hands early and often, giving him strong rushing yardage and multi-touchdown upside.

Receivers Ready to Torch Vulnerable Secondaries

Look for pass-catchers commanding steady targets and red-zone looks against permissive defensive backfields.

Jordan Shipp (North Carolina vs. Louisville)

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes the catch against the UConn Huskies in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shipp has quietly become one of the most reliable starts at wide receiver on the slate. He has recorded at least four catches and 44 receiving yards against every FBS opponent he has faced, and he enters Week 11 riding a four-game touchdown streak. Going up against a Louisville secondary allowing 265.9 passing yards per game, Shipp has a rock-solid reception floor and high yardage ceiling.

Easton Messer (Florida Atlantic @ Tulsa)

Oct 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Easton Messer (8) looks up to see his touchdown run negated as a result of a holding penalty against South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Messer leads the entire FBS in receptions (81) and ranks fourth nationally in both receiving yards (983) and receiving touchdowns (12). Beyond standard receiving stats, Florida Atlantic manufactures touches from everywhere as he has scored via rushing, passing, receiving, and punt returns this season, including a four-touchdown performance against UTSA last weekend. Florida Atlantic's high-tempo offense faces a Tulsa defense giving up 383.0 total yards per game.

Don't Overthink These Matchup Advantages at Tight End

Tight end remains the thinnest position in college fantasy football, making matchup-based streaming essential if you don't have an elite weekly option.

Luke Reynolds (Virginia Tech vs. Stanford)

Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Luke Reynolds (85) smiles after scoring the winning touchdown against Clemson during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While most fantasy tight ends rely on touchdown luck, Reynolds operates as Virginia Tech's primary chain-mover. He leads all FBS tight ends in both targets (69) and receptions (56), while ranking second in receiving yards (566) and fifth in touchdowns (6). Stanford's secondary has struggled throughout the season, surrendering 254.8 passing yards per game and 19 passing touchdowns through nine games, giving Reynolds an advantage for both high reception volume and end-zone targets.

Week 11 Strategy

With playoff positioning on the line in Week 11, leaning into high-floor volume and favorable defensive matchups is the easiest strategy to implement. Dual-threat signal-callers like Marshall and Brown provides unmatched rushing stability, while Alston, Shipp, Messer, and Reynolds offer the target share and red-zone equity needed to separate from the pack. Trust the usage trends, attack the softest defenses on the slate, and lock these playmakers into your Week 11 lineup.