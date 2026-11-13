Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 10?
The 2026 college football season has been a special one across the board. There are a plethora of elite wide receivers this year who can deliver big plays at the drop of a hat.
Nine different pass-catchers have eclipsed the 900-yard mark as the race for first place reaches its final stretch.
Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 10?
1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State
Season Stats: 9 Games, 61 catches, 1,209 yards, 14 TDs
Legree has finally fallen back to Earth after a ridiculous start to his college career. He's failed to reach 100+ yards in two consecutive losses for Oregon State. Legree caught 8 passes for 99 yards against Texas State.
2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Season Stats: 9 Games, 69 catches, 1,200 yards, 14 TDs
Smith delivered in Ohio State's loss to Oregon. He crossed the 100-yard mark for the first time in four games, recording 7 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.
3. Malachi Toney, Miami
Season Stats: 8 Games, 73 catches, 1,027 yards, 13 TDs
Toney stayed put despite not playing in Miami's loss to Notre Dame. He's expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
4. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic
Season Stats: 9 Games, 81 catches, 983 yards, 12 TDs
Messer's streak of 100+ yards ended, but he still made plenty of noise. He caught 7 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, along with throwing a scoring pass. Messer's the only player in the country to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown, rush for a touchdown, and return a punt for a touchdown.
5. Umari Hatcher, Syracuse
Season Stats: 9 Games, 62 catches, 964 yards, 8 TDs
Hatcher was held to a season-low 2 catches for 12 yards in a disappointing loss to Clemson.
6. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
Season Stats: 8 Games, 61 catches, 945 yards, 7 TDs
Despite playing with a backup quarterback, Hernandez recorded 4 catches for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns.
7. Isaiah Myers, Missouri State
Season Stats: 8 Games, 46 catches, 941 yards, 8 TDs
Myers caught 5 passes for 68 yards in Missouri State's 23-20 loss to FIU.
8. Collin Dixon, Illinois
Season Stats: 9 Games, 68 catches, 910 yards, 12 TDs
Dixon broke the 100+ yard mark for the fifth time this season in Illinois' win over Nebraska. He recorded 8 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
His score in the second quarter got Illinois on the board, and he scored again in the fourth to essentially put the game away.
9. Reed Harris, Arizona State
Season Stats: 9 Games, 52 catches, 907 yards, 9 TDs
Harris rebounded from a poor showing to put up 4 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown against Colorado.
10. Justin Stevenson, North Texas
Season Stats: 9 Games, 55 catches, 898 yards, 8 TDs
Stevenson makes his first appearance on the list this season. He's had four straight games with 100+ yards, including 5 catches for 117 yards in a 52-23 victory against Rice.