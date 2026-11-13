Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 10?

The 2026 college football season has been a special one across the board. There are a plethora of elite wide receivers this year who can deliver big plays at the drop of a hat.

Nine different pass-catchers have eclipsed the 900-yard mark as the race for first place reaches its final stretch.

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 10?

1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree (12) runs for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams in the first half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 9 Games, 61 catches, 1,209 yards, 14 TDs

Legree has finally fallen back to Earth after a ridiculous start to his college career. He's failed to reach 100+ yards in two consecutive losses for Oregon State. Legree caught 8 passes for 99 yards against Texas State.

2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Season Stats: 9 Games, 69 catches, 1,200 yards, 14 TDs

Smith delivered in Ohio State's loss to Oregon. He crossed the 100-yard mark for the first time in four games, recording 7 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

3. Malachi Toney, Miami

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 8 Games, 73 catches, 1,027 yards, 13 TDs

Toney stayed put despite not playing in Miami's loss to Notre Dame. He's expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

4. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic

Season Stats: 9 Games, 81 catches, 983 yards, 12 TDs

Messer's streak of 100+ yards ended, but he still made plenty of noise. He caught 7 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, along with throwing a scoring pass. Messer's the only player in the country to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown, rush for a touchdown, and return a punt for a touchdown.

5. Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher (2) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 9 Games, 62 catches, 964 yards, 8 TDs

Hatcher was held to a season-low 2 catches for 12 yards in a disappointing loss to Clemson.

6. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Season Stats: 8 Games, 61 catches, 945 yards, 7 TDs

Despite playing with a backup quarterback, Hernandez recorded 4 catches for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns.

7. Isaiah Myers, Missouri State

Season Stats: 8 Games, 46 catches, 941 yards, 8 TDs

Myers caught 5 passes for 68 yards in Missouri State's 23-20 loss to FIU.

8. Collin Dixon, Illinois

Season Stats: 9 Games, 68 catches, 910 yards, 12 TDs

Dixon broke the 100+ yard mark for the fifth time this season in Illinois' win over Nebraska. He recorded 8 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

His score in the second quarter got Illinois on the board, and he scored again in the fourth to essentially put the game away.

9. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) celebrates a touchdown pass against Colorado during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 9 Games, 52 catches, 907 yards, 9 TDs

Harris rebounded from a poor showing to put up 4 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown against Colorado.

10. Justin Stevenson, North Texas

Season Stats: 9 Games, 55 catches, 898 yards, 8 TDs

Stevenson makes his first appearance on the list this season. He's had four straight games with 100+ yards, including 5 catches for 117 yards in a 52-23 victory against Rice.