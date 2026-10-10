College Fantasy Football Week 6 Starts to Target With Sedrick Alexander Leading the Way

As college fantasy football hits Week 6, finding the right balance of dynamic rushing quarterbacks, high-volume contributors, and big-play wideouts is critical to claiming victory in your league matchups. To help you optimize your starting lineup, here is a breakdown of the key players with recent production trends, matchup advantages, and high touchdown ceilings.

Aiden Chiles, QB, Northwestern

The Dual-Threat Spark Who Can Ignite Your Lineup

Indiana's Tyrique Tucker (95), Rolijah Hardy (5) and Daniel Ndukwe (17) tackle Northwestern's Aiden Chiles (0) for a safety during the Indiana versus Northwestern football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chiles offers fantasy upside through both passing and rushing production, making him an intriguing quarterback candidate against Ball State. He has recorded strong passing efficiency, posting 900 passing yards and 6 passing touchdowns through his early-season outings. Chiles's ability to escape the pocket adds a layer of rushing yards and rushing touchdowns to his weekly fantasy floor. Ball State enters the game yielding notable points allowed per game, providing an ideal environment for Chiles to exploit through the air and on the ground.

Braden Atkinson, QB, Oregon State

A High-Volume Passer Ready to Air It Out

Sep 12, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson (2) scores against Texas Tech in the third quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kallie Hansel-Tennes-Imagn Images. Mandatory Credit: Kallie Hansel-Tennes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atkinson is an appealing option for leagues that reward passing production. His ability to generate passing yards and touchdowns makes him a candidate to consider when evaluating Week 6 quarterback matchups. Averaging 370 passing yards per game, Atkinson orchestrates a pass-heavy scheme that relies on his arm. Facing an opponent with vulnerable passing yards allowed per game, Atkinson has the setup needed for a massive yardage day.

Jeffrey Overton Jr., RB, Virginia Tech

Receiving Work Keeps His Fantasy Floor Alive

Sep 26, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jeffrey Overton, Jr. (16) breaks a tackle on Boston College Eagles defensive back Ashton Cunningham (14) in the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overton Jr. is worth considering because receiving contributions can supplement his rushing production. Running backs who contribute in both phases have multiple ways to generate fantasy points. Overton Jr. handles steady rushing attempts and racks up efficient rushing yards. He also displays great explosiveness, maintaining an impressive yards-per-carry average of 5.9. He regularly chips in with receptions and receiving yards, making him a dual-threat weapon.

Justin Stevenson, WR, North Texas

A Favorable Matchup Could Fuel a Receiving Explosion

Chris Jimerson Jr. ➡️ Justin Stevenson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8tfeGl4ayr — UNT Football (@MeanGreenFB) September 27, 2026

Stevenson is a potential receiving option for fantasy managers looking for yardage and touchdown upside. His target volume and matchup should help determine whether he belongs in the starting lineup. Stevenson commands consistent targets and converts them into reliable receptions. He provides explosive big-play ability with strong receiving yards and touchdown potential. High yards per reception and a commanding target share highlight his role as a primary downfield option.

Sedrick Alexander, RB, Vanderbilt

A Touchdown Streak Worth Betting On

Sep 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Austin Peay Governors during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander deserves consideration because scoring consistency can be especially valuable in college fantasy football. His workload near the goal line is an important factor hen evaluating his Week 6 ceiling. Alexander compiles solid rushing yards backed by a dependable yards-per-carry mark at 4.4. He routinely finds paydirt, adding vital rushing touchdowns to his weekly total. Against an Ole Miss defense struggling with rushing yards allowed per game, Alexander is primed for another heavy-workload performance.

T.Y. Harding, WR, UMass

A Versatile Playmaker With Big-Play Potential

In his postgame press conference, TY Harding said Pop Watson “ain’t a typical quarterback that’s scared to get hit … [Watson] likes contact.”



Harding’s 56-yard rushing touchdown put that physicality on full display.#UMass #MACtion #Flagship pic.twitter.com/n56EikeYMm — Matt Ford-Wellman (@MattFW_4) September 20, 2026

Harding brings potential value through multiple facets of the game. Receiving production, rushing contributions, and return opportunities can provide additional ways to accumulate fantasy points. Harding logs consistent receptions and receiving yards with reliable touchdown upside. He averages12.4 yards per reception, and will face a Miami Ohio defense with vulnerabilities in their secondary. Harding is a high-upside flex play who can change a matchup in a single play.

Final Thoughts

Navigating mid-season college fantasy football matchups requires balancing reliable volume with high-upside matchups. Whether you need the dual-threat floor of Chiles, the steady touchdown ceiling of Alexander, or the explosive versatility of Harding, prioritizing players with dedicated roles will keep your team ahead of the competition.