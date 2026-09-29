Virginia Tech RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. Tabbed As ACC's Running Back of the Week for Week 4

Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. was named as the Atlantic Coast Conference's Running Back of the Week for Week 4, the conference announced Monday.

Overton, a sophomore from Woodbridge, Va., totaled a career-best 209 rushing yards in Virginia Tech's 21-14 win over Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Sept. 26. One hundred and forty of his 209 rushing yards came in the final quarter, fueling a Virginia Tech comeback that secured its first 4-0 start since 2017. HIs 209 yards came on 25 carries, good for 8.4 yards a pop.

The sophomore's efforts included a 76-yard house call in the final frame that gave the Hokies a 21-14 lead they never relinquished. Overton's previous career-high came in the Hokies' season opener against VMI, where he totaled 104 rushing yards and two scores on nine carries.

In addition to his 76-yard house call, he also made two other gains for 15-plus yards (19 and 17) and accomplished six double-digit runs. His 209 yards made him the first since Bhayshul Tuten in 2024 against Boston College (266 yards) to cross the 200-yard mark on the ground. He's also the first Hokie since Tuten that week to win the ACC Running Back of the Week award.

Through four games, Overton's totaled team-highs in both rushing yards (409) and rushing touchdowns (four), pumping the ball out for 6.8 yards per carry. His 409 rushing yards ranks No. 13 in FBS, while he's also totaled 114 receiving yards for 523 all-purpose yards. Last year, Overton totaled 146 rushing yards on 25 carries, playing in the final four games of the year after missing the first eight, recovering from a torn ACL.

"I know when Jeffrey Overton gets the ball, man, he's one play away from making a play," said defensive tackle Kemari Copeland during Monday's weekly presser. "When he had that long touchdown, that was a sigh of relief. I was like, 'My boy Jeffrey Overton, he's going to get it done, man,' and I'm excited. He's young and he has a lot more time to play. ... He's going to be in the NFL one day, so I'm really excited we've got him here."

Virginia Tech's season continues on Friday, Oct. 2, when it hosts Pitt at 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN). After that, it'll travel to California for a Saturday, Oct. 10 contest (3:30 p.m. ET) that'll be broadcast on either ESPN2 or the ACC Network.