College Fantasy Football Week 8 Sits: Sam Leavitt Headlines Players to Avoid

Past production is a lie, and Week 8 is coming to expose it. Sticking with a high-profile starter just because of the name on the back of his jersey is an express ticket to a loss in your fantasy standings. To survive this week's slate, you will need to spot the matchup traps, identify failing workloads, and make the cold-blooded bench calls before it's too late.

Locking in college fantasy football lineups this week demands a cold, analytical eye. Fantasy managers must ask themselves three questions before setting their rosters. Which players are facing the toughest defensive matchups? Which recent performers could regress? which starters carry too much risk to trust this week?

Quarterback on Thin Ice: The Matchup to Avoid

A high-volume quarterback who relies primarily on passing production becomes an extremely dangerous start when facing an aggressive defense capable of taking away deep concepts and pressuring the pocket. When an opponent consistently limits explosive passing plays, even high-ceiling passers can turn in bad performances.

Sam Leavitt (QB, LSU) Week 8 Opponent: @Auburn (12:00 PM ET, ABC)

Fantasy PPG (Last 3 Weeks): 17.8 PPG (down from 26.4 in Weeks 1-4)

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt enters Jordan-Hare Stadium riding a wave of fantasy popularity, but his recent production masks serious underlying efficiency concerns. Over his last three outings, Leavitt's completion percentage has dipped to 58.2%, and he has thrown 5 interceptions against stout SEC secondaries. Auburn's defense generates a 35.4% pressure rate without needing to blitz and allows only 172.4 passing yards per game. With LSU set as a road favorite in a hostile venue, Lane Kiffin's game plan could lean on the ground game to mitigate Auburn's pass rush. Without rushing upside to rescue his floor, Leavitt is a prime candidate to underperform his QB1 status.

The Running Back Facing a Brick Wall: Avoiding Backfield Disappointments

Evaluating running backs for Week 8 requires weighing total opportunity against defensive matchup severity. While elite volume can sometimes override a tough matchup, a running back who relies purely on high carry volume without a receiving role or goal-line monopoly is highly vulnerable when facing a stout defensive front.

Wayshawn Parker (RB, Utah) Week 8 Opponent: vs. Houston

Recent Workload: 15.3 carries per game over the last three contests

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) dances after scoring a touchdown with Utah Utes offensive lineman Kelvin Obot (55) during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker has been a reliable fixture in fantasy lineups lately, but Week 8 brings a brutal matchup against a Houston front seven that ranks 14th nationally against the run, surrendering just 97.3 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry. Parker's fantasy value is heavily constrained by his lack of involvement in the passing game (under 1.2 targets per game) and a split backfield in short-yardage packages.

Wide Receiver to Bench: When Target Volume Isn't Enough

Target volume is usually the lifeblood of wide receiver fantasy value, but high target counts can be deceptive if those targets are low-quality, contested, or originate from an inconsistent passing game. Facing elite shutdown cornerbacks or coverage designed to eliminate big plays can render high-volume targets virtually meaningless.

Nyck Harbor (WR, South Carolina) Week 8 Opponent vs. No,11 Tennessee (3:30 PM ET, ESPN+)

Target Efficiency: 2 catches for 21 yards in Week 7

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) smiles before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbor possesses elite athletic traits and dynamic big-play potential, but his weekly fantasy output remains severely capped by inconsistent target volume and passing-game inefficiency. Over his last three games, Harbor's catch rate sits below 50%, and his target share in the Gamecocks' offense has hovered at just 12.5%. In the marquee matchup against Tennessee, Harbor faces a Volunteers secondary that excels at taking away the deep ball and pressuring the pocket. Tennessee ranks among the SEC's best at preventing explosive pass plays over 20 yards. Because Harbor's fantasy value relies almost entirely on hitting the long home-run touchdown rather than steady short-to-intermediate targets, the game script likely creates a paper-thin floor taht fantasy managers should avoid.

The Tight End Who Could Disappoint: Don't Force the Matchup

Tight end remains one of the most volatile positions in college fantasy football. Outside of a select few high-volume focal points, many tight ends are heavily dependent on scheme fits, red-zone play calls, and specific opponent coverage flaws and mistakes.

Eli Finley (TE, Louisiana Tech) Week 8 Opponent: vs. Old Dominion

Target Share: 10.2% team target share over the last month

Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Eli Finley (84) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finley scored in Week 7, but is only averaging 2.6 targets and 22.4 receiving yards per game across his last four games. Old Dominion's defense has been stellar against opposing tight ends, allowing fewer than 28 receiving yards per game to the position and surrendering zero touchdowns to tight ends all season. Finley's lack of consistent target volume makes him a touchdown-or-bust-starter you should sit.

Week 8's Toughest Tests Could Wreck Fantasy Lineups

The October 24 slate features high-stakes matchups that demand close attention when setting fantasy lineups:

Indiana @ Michigan (Ann, Arbor,MI-12:00 PM ET, FOX): Michigan's defensive front continues to impose its will on opposing ground games, allowing just 15.0 points per game. Indiana's backfield, featuring Turbo Richard, faces steep efficiency hurdles against a Michigan front seven that smothers standard-down run plays and generates heavy interior push.

Ole Miss @ Texas (Austin,TX-7:30 PM ET, ABC) Arch Manning and the Longhorns host Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels in a high-stakes SEC showdown. While Ole Miss's offense has posted huge numbers, Texas boasts elite defensive trench depth. Rebel skill players who rely on big-play efficiency rather than steady volume could struggle if Texas controls tempo and limits possessions.

Players Trending In the Wrong Direction

A single bad game can be an outlier, but a continuous three-week decline in touches, targets, snap counts, and red-zone opportunities signals a systemic shift in a player's fantasy reliability.

Player First 4 Weeks Last 3 Weeks Red Flag Sam Leavitt (LSU QB) 26.4 PPG 17.8 PPG 5 INTs in last 3 games Wayshawn Parker (Utah RB) 18.2 PPG 10.4 PPG Facing Houston's #14 ranked run defense Nyck Harbor (S. Carolina WR) 11.7 PPG 7.5 PPG Target share capped at 12.5% Eli Finley (LA Techj TE) 9.2 PPG 4.8 PPG Target share dropped to 10.2%