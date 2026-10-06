Jamal Roberts Headlines the Biggest College Fantasy Football Winners & Losers From Week 5

Week 5 revealed critical shift indicators in player usage, separating real role growth from fake box-score spikes. By evaluating snap counts, high-value touches, and route participation, we can isolate the College Fantasy Football players with expanding workloads, and the ones whose value is disappearing. These underlying metrics uncover which recent trends reflect genuine lineup stability moving forward.

The Backfield Breakouts You Can't Ignore

Turbo Richard/RB/Indiana Hoosiers

Statline: 13 carries, 204 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 catch, 12 receiving yards Opportunities: 14 touches (37% team carry share) High-Value Touches: 2 red-zone carries, 1 goal-line TD

Oct 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Turbo Richard (1) scores a on touchdown reception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Role Trend & Outlook: Richard returned to Indiana's starting lineup following an ankle scare in Week 4 and delivered a dynamic performance against Rutgers. While maintaining a 15.0+ YPC average is unrealistic long-term, his explosive big-play profile is supported by high-value volume.

Jamal Roberts/RB/Missouri Tigers

Statline: 22 carries, 211 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 2 receptions, 18 receiving yards Opportunities: 24 total touches (58% team carry share) High-Value Touches: 5 red-zone carries, 2 goal-line TDs

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) looks on after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Role Trend & Outlook: Roberts staged a full-fledged backfield takeover against Florida, seizing over half of the team's rushing volume and commandeering all primary red-zone snaps. Unlike explosive performances driven by a single broken play, Roberts' production stemmed from sustained, high-volume usage across all four quarters.

The Quarterback Who Changed His Fantasy Outlook

Tayven Jackson/QB/North Texas Mean Green

Statline: 31/44 passing (70.5%). 412 passing yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 6 carries, 24 rushing yards

Sep 5, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) is sacked by Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Role Trend & Outlook: Jackson has established one of the most bankable volume ceilings in College Fantasy Football over the last two weeks. Proving that Week 4's 57-attempt explosion was a strategic shift rather than a single-game fluke, North Texas continues to run an uptempo air-attack that funnels fantasy production directly through his arm. Averaging over 400 passing yards and 4 touchdowns per game across AAC conference play, Jackson's sheer passing attempts gives him elite QB1 upside regardless of game script.

The Wide Receivers Turning Volume Into Fantasy Points

Jeremiah Smith/WR/Ohio State Buckeyes

Statline: 11 receptions, 206 receiving yards, 2 TDs Opportunities: 14 targets (38.8% target share)

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a touchdown against Iowa during the second half at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Role Trend & Outlook: Smith's record-setting output against Iowa was the direct result of dominant target command. Drawing 38.8% target share against a defensive system designed to limit big plays demonstrates that Smith is the focal point of Ohio State's entire game plan. He command target share across alll areas of the field, operating as a target funnel on third-down conversions, a threat in the deep passing game, and the top option in the red zone.

Malachi Toney/WR/Miami Hurricanes

Statline: 9 receptions, 148 receiving yards, 2 TDs Opportunities: 12 targets (31.5% target share)

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) is tackled by Clemson cornerback Corian Gipson (8) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Role Trend & Outlook: Toney expanded his presence in Miami's high-powered passing attack during Week 5, evolving from a rotational big-play threat into a primary high-volume option. Operating with a 31.5% target share and running routes on 84% of dropbacks, Toney commanded high-leverage usage across all depths of target.

The Players Whose Stock Took a Hit

Bryce Underwood/QB/Michigan Wolverines

Statline: 12/22 passing (54.5%) 101 passing yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 14 rushing yards (2.4 Fantasy Points) Efficiency: 4.59 YPA, 3 sacks taken Previous Week: 215 passing yards, 2 TDs, 49 rushing yards

]Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Iowa during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Role Trend & Outlook: Underwood suffered a severs efficiency crash in a 20-14 loss against Minnesota, where opposing defenses consistently chocked off his primary reads and limited his rushing lanes. With Michigan's passing game struggling to generate downfield explosive plays, Underwood's absolute passing volume and yardage ceiling remain dangerously low for standard fantasy leagues. Until the offense opens up the vertical passing game or increases his designed QB rushing share, he carries a low baseline that makes him risky as a fantasy starter.

Nyck Harbor/WR/South Carolina Gamecocks

Statline: 2 receptions, 18 receiving yards, 0 TDS Opportunities: 3 targets (11% target share), 0 red-zone targets Target Trend (Week 3): 7 targets

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) leaps but falls short of the goal line against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbor's target share has decreased for three consecutive weeks as South Carolina's passing game continues to struggle with rhythm and protection. Operating primarily as the downfield vertical threat, his lack of high-volume intermediate routes leaves him reliant on home-run plays. Without consistent target design or targets inside the 20-yard line, his weekly baseline makes him difficult to trust in active lineups.

Kamario Taylor/QB/Mississippi State

Statline: 14/31 passing (45%), 142 passing yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 8 carries, 11 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs Efficiency: 4.58 YPA, 5 sacks taken Previous Game: 280 yards, 3 TDs, 62 rushing yards

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor suffered a severe crash in efficiency during Mississippi State's 56-23 blowout loss to Alabama. Facing heavy pass-rush pressure and tight coverage schemes, his usually robust dual-threat baseline evaporated, resulting in 5 sacks taken and a sub-50% completion percentage. While his red-zone rushing usage remains intact, his inability to sustain drives through the air significantly lowers his weekly floor against disciplined defenses.

What Week 5 Actually Changed

Jamal Roberts is a True Workhorse: Roberts' 24 touches and goal-line control confirm a complete backfield takeover in Missouri.

Jeremiah Smith's Target Funnel is Matchup-Proof: A 39% target share against Iowa proves that Smith's volume and high-value involvement remains secure regardless of defensive scheme.

Turbo Richard is an High-Upside FLEX Option: While his 15.0+ YPC will normalize, his schemed red-zone involvement ensures he retains valuable fantasy upside even on moderate touch counts.