Dallas Goedert and Dalton Kincaid Headline Week 9 Fantasy Football Must-Sit Tight Ends

We’ve officially reached the halfway point of the NFL season, but for fantasy football managers, the finish line is coming even faster. Week 9 marks the midpoint of the fantasy season in many leagues, making every lineup decision increasingly important.

The tight end position has been especially unpredictable outside of Brock Bowers and Trey McBride, with plenty of players rising and falling in the rankings throughout the season. If you’re looking for an edge this week, here are the tight ends you should consider fading in Week 9.

Dallas Goedert vs. New York Giants

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to have much faith in the Eagles’ offense, and their 2026 season is quickly heading off the rails. With Jalen Hurts on IR, multiple offensive line injuries, DeVonta Smith’s absence, and a running back room that has been decimated, Philadelphia is running out of answers.

Merrill Reese on the 2-6 Eagles:



"What is this my 108th season or something? The fact of the matter is, in all of my years I have never seen as many key injuries as I have seen now." pic.twitter.com/M6f8QjU5vg — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 2, 2026

Dallas Goedert hasn’t been a complete disaster for fantasy managers, but his ceiling has been limited all season. He hasn’t found the end zone since scoring twice in Week 1, and there isn’t much reason to expect that drought to end anytime soon. Sunday night’s loss to Washington offered another discouraging look at the Eagles’ offense, with their only touchdown coming on a drive that started around the 20-yard line.

Goedert may still have some name value, but fantasy managers should start exploring other options at tight end for the rest of the season. However, if Goedert gets dealt before the deadline to the right team, that could absolutely help him restore his value. But for now, he belongs on the bench against the New York Giants in Week 9.

Dalton Kincaid @ Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid opened the season on fire, looking like a potential top-five fantasy tight end after the first two weeks. Then he seemingly disappeared from Buffalo’s offense, totaling just 90 receiving yards with no touchdowns over the next four games, despite the fact that WR1 DJ Moore barely suited up in those outings. Kincaid showed signs of life against the Ravens last week, catching four passes for 86 yards and a score, but trusting him from week to week remains a challenge.

That’s the unpredictable nature of being a pass-catcher in Buffalo’s offense. Josh Allen does an excellent job spreading the ball around, James Cook remains a major part of the game plan, and now Moore is back in the mix. Add in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who have been the league’s toughest defense against opposing tight ends (7.4 FPPG), and Kincaid becomes a difficult player to trust in Week 9.

Minnesota has allowed fewer than 14 points per game and has completely shut down tight ends this season. No tight end has found the end zone against the Vikings, who are allowing an average of just 39 receiving yards per game to the position. That’s enough to make Kincaid a sit for me this week, despite last Sunday’s encouraging performance.

Juwan Johnson vs. Cleveland Browns

The decline in Juwan Johnson’s production since Week 4 is becoming a major concern for fantasy managers, especially because nearly every important metric is trending in the wrong direction. His receptions, receiving yards, yards per reception, targets, and offensive snap percentage have all steadily declined.

When both targets and snap share are dropping, it’s clear this isn't simply a case of bad luck or a few missed opportunities. Johnson is spending less time on the field and becoming less involved in the offensive game plan. He’s increasingly looking like an afterthought in New Orleans, and with a fantasy floor that’s practically nonexistent right now, Johnson isn’t worth gambling on until further notice, especially with Jordyn Tyson inching towards his NFL debut.

Saints first-pick Jordyn Tyson could return from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him as early as next week vs. the Browns, per sources. But even if it’s not then, he is not far away from playing. pic.twitter.com/wEen4tUih9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026