Dalton Kincaid and 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 10 Fantasy Football
The Tight End position across the NFL has been extremely valuable across the board. Many years, the position runs shallow and you must play for touchdown reliant players. This year, we find tremendous volume. At the top, we have Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, and Jake Ferguson as target heavy options. Towards the midpack, we have Hunter Henry, Dalton Kincaid, and even Theo Johnson commanding elevated targets. It is a great time to be in the business of tight ends and we are finding even more lucrative guys to toss in our Week 10 starting lineups.
Oronde Gadsden II (Vs Steelers)
Truth be honest, Gadsden should be a must-start on a weekly basis. However, he is being started about 55% of the time, meaning that you all are not starting him without hesitation. Let me change your mind.
In his last four games, Gadsden has: 7,7,5,5 as his receptions. He is also catching those balls at an 88% rate and twice he has scored a touchdown. Gadsden is the TE11 and would be Top 5 if not for his late breakout.
The Chargers will be facing the Steelers at home on Sunday Night Football. As for the matchup, the Steelers are 31st versus Tight Ends in Fantasy Football. They are T-2nd worst in Touchdowns Allowed (6) and they permit 72.6 Yards per Game to the position. We can comfortably see Gadsden hit 70+ Yards and a couple good touchdown looks.
Dalton Kincaid (@ Dolphins)
Volume is king and Kincaid has much of it. Kincaid has a 15% Target Share and he achieves that same metric in the Red Zone, where he has twice scored, making up 22% of team Red Zone Touchdowns. In total, Kincaid has 4 Touchdowns on the year. He is 7th in Total EPA among Tight Ends.
Kincaid will take on the Dolphins in Miami. They are 6th worst against Tight Ends in Fantasy Football. They have permitted 6 Touchdowns to the position. Miami is much worse versus the Tight End and Running Back than the Wide Receiver. We can expect Joe Brady to get Kincaid involved effectively and often. 4-of-7 games played by Kincaid has netted 6+ Targets.
Mason Taylor (Vs Browns)
I reiterate that volume is king. The Jets offense has been known to lack effectiveness in their pass game, but it has not costed Taylor his output. Over his last five games, Taylor has 5+ Targets four times. He will maintain to be targeted at 25%, if not higher, as long as Garrett Wilson is out.
Taylor has a 27% Target Share in the Red Zone. If the Jet get there, Taylor will be in the game plan. The Browns, for that matter, have let up 5 Touchdowns to the Tight End this year. The only low volume game that Taylor has had over the past month had come against the Broncos.
It is safe to expect high volume this Sunday. His upside is very high with all factors being noted.
Colston Loveland (Vs Giants)
Loveland has been on our love list in back-to-back weeks and he has met that value. It is always good to see a player execute his expectation. That is a player that can be trusted.
Loveland has played two games (his last two games) at a full route tree. In these games, he has (5) and (7) Targets. When facing the NFL's worst Tight End Coverage in Week 9, Loveland went for 7-118-2 TD.
Loveland has a Total EPA just north of 20 Points Added. When we break down his snaps played on the season, it is well below half of what his ceiling would have been without injury. When you do some math, that means that his EPA would really pace to be among the best in the NFL. Long story short, Loveland is very good.
The Giants stand just above average versus the Tight End. Nonetheless, we love the trajectory of Loveland and being a guy that we can trust, we will start him.