Colston Loveland, Theo Johnson Among Best Fantasy Football Week 9 Tight End Streamers

AJ Barner is interesting



- 28.6% Reception TD Rate (TE5)

- 0.6 Targets Inside The 10 (TE9)

- 1.2 Red Zone Opportunities (TE7)

- 1.3 Yards Per Route Run (TE20)

- 10.4 Fantasy Points Per Game (TE16)



The last stat is only going up yet he’s still underrated…

GO GET BARNER 🔥