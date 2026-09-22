Darren Waller & the NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight Ends Worth Starting

The tight end decision gets trickier in Week 3. Two weeks gives us enough data to identify real usage trends, but not enough to give up on talented players after a slow start. If you don't own an elite option, winning at TE comes down to usage over box scores. Here are the tight ends whose matchups supply an opportunity for fantasy football magic.

The "Volume Over Box Score" Start

Dalton Schultz: Houston Texans Week 3 Opponent: @Indianapolis Colts

Schultz comes off a Week 2 performance where he caught 12 of 14 targets for 140 yards. While those numbers look like an elite TE1 stat line, fantasy managers need to see the bigger picture. Much of that volume was manufactured due to wide receiver injuries, especially considering they were missing their top threat in Nico Collins.

The Verdict: Schultz's underlying route running and high first-read share prove CJ Stroud trusts him over the middle when forced off his primary reads. Facing an Indianapolis defense that struggles against pass-catching TEs over the middle, Schultz's floor remains elevated.

The "Quietly Getting There" Start

Tucker Kraft: Green Bay Packers Week 3 Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a 30-yard reception before being tackles any Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Kraft's box scores (5 catches, 80 yards, 0 TDs) haven't generated much hype. Looking past the basic totals reveals elite involvement in the Packers' passing attack. Ahead of the Thursday night home matchup against Atlanta, Kraft is running routes on over three-quarters of his dropbacks. He is being deployed as a primary seam threat and inline blocker who stays on the field during key two-minute drills.

The "Opportunity Created by Injury" Start

Oronde Gadsden II.: Los Angeles Chargers Week 3 Opponent: @Buffalo Bills

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury-driven depth charts shifts often create immediate value before the market adjusts. With the injuries depleting the Chargers' secondary receiving options, young tight end Gadsden II has stepped into a high-leverage slot role. Traveling to Buffalo for Week 3, the Chargers will likely need to pass in order to keep pace. Gadsden II's high slot rate allows him to avoid outside corner coverage and act as a reliable pressure-release valve.

The "Don't Let the Matchup Scare You" Start

Isaiah Likely: New York Giants Week 3 Opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing a defensive unit like Tennessee, who ranks near the middle of the pack when it comes down to suppressing fantasy points to tight ends, often frightens fantasy managers away. Talent and alignment flexibility frequently override tough defensive matchups. Likely functions more like a big slot receiver than a traditional inline tight end. His high target-per-route-run rate and deep usage means he doesn't need 8 catches to deliver a strong fantasy day.

The "Touchdown Regression" Test Start

Darren Waller: Carolina Panthers Week 3 vs. Cleveland Browns

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evaluating a tight end whose fantasy output depends heavily on touchdowns requires examining whether his volume without those scores provides a safe floor. Waller demonstrated this in Week 2, turning just 3 targets into 2 red-zone touchdown catches against Atlanta.

Waller's high red-zone target share makes his scoring involvement sustainable, but his moderate route participation keeps his yardage floor volatile. Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Browns, he remains a viable start in standard formats where touchdown weight is higher, though PPR managers should proceed with caution.

The "Veteran With a New Role" Start

Zach Ertz: Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 Opponent: @Chicago Bears

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) walks off the field after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Following Dallas Goedert's MCL sprain in Week 2, Philadelphia brought back veteran tight end Zach Ertz to step into their established offensive structure ahead of their Monday Night matchup against Chicago. Rather than expecting elite athleticism, this play relies on schem and role inheritance. Philadelphia's offense utilizes tight ends on third downs and inside the 10-yard line, giving Ertz immediate plug-and-play viability.

Week 3 Strategy

Setting your lineup in Week 3 isn't about guessing which tight end will fall into the end zone, but about trusting underlying usage until fantasy points accumulate. Touchdowns are unpridictable, but route participation and target volume are reliable. If you don't own a top-tier tight end, look for players receiving steady snaps, designed reads, and red-zone work before their breakout games show up on the box score.