Dalton Schultz Headlines Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups

Trey McBride continues to be a consistent source of fantasy football production, and Dalton Kincaid appears to have a full-time role in the Buffalo Bills’ lethal aerial attack. But what if you didn’t select either of them in your leagues?

Before Week 3 kicks off, let’s dive into the best waiver-wire options at the tight end position.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nico Collins sidelined for the Houston Texans in Week 2, Dalton Schultz exploded for 12 receptions for 140 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite Schultz not finding the end zone, he was the TE1 in fantasy points (26.0) in the second week of the season.

What a catch by Dalton Schultz!



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Schultz’s 57% roster percentage on Yahoo is expected to climb again in Week 3, and he’ll face an Indianapolis Colts defense that just surrendered 25.1 fantasy points to Travis Kelce.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Freiermuth isn’t an overly explosive player at the TE position, but he’s currently the TE11 in fantasy points per game (11.5) to begin 2026. After Schultz carved up the Bengals in Week 2, Freiermuth will face Cincy’s defense in Week 3.

In addition to Freiermuth playing the third-most pass-down snaps (70) and logging a healthy 85.7% route rate across the first two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers are fourth in neutral pass rate (60.0%) in their first two games with Mike McCarthy as head coach.

Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) runs after the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries to David Njoku and Charlie Kolar are expected to generate more opportunities for Oronde Gadsden in a Los Angeles Chargers offense that is desperate for a spark. Gadsden hauled in a touchdown in Week 2 en route to finishing as the TE15 in fantasy points (9.8).

Justin Herbert to Oronde Gadsden to give the Chargers the lead 🗣️



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Even though Gadsden isn’t a reliable blocker in the run game, he had the most yards per reception (13.6) and the 11th-most yards per route run (1.66) among TEs with 50-plus targets in 2025. Gadsden is currently rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues.