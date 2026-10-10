Fantasy Football Week 5 Deep-Sleepers: Dohnte Meyers, Isaiah Williams, and 3 Others

There will rarely ever be a week in the NFL where a sleeper does not become relevant. In Week 4, Tyquan Thornton finished as WR4, despite a brutal late-game injury. Keon Coleman finished WR9, Michael Mayer was TE7, and Aaron Rodgers was QB5. You never know, but we will try to find them weekly. Who may be deep sleepers in Week 5? Maybe one of the following.

QB, Jacoby Brissett

Lions defensive ranks:



- Total Defense (32 of 32)

- Pass Defense (32 of 32)

- 3rd Down Defense (32 of 32)

- 1st Down Rec% (32 of 32)

- Scrm Plays Against (32 of 32)

- Total EPA (32 of 32)

- Big Plays by Pass (32 of 32)

- Big Plays by Run (32 of 32)

- Pass TDs Allowed (32 of 32) pic.twitter.com/oPOJbKnyMH — QBgami (@QBgami) October 8, 2026

The Detroit Lions are traveling to play Brissett's Cardinals and let me tell you, their defense is bad. The Lions are allowing 32.8 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, which is 5.3 points per game worse than any other team. With these statistics, I cannot see how Brissett, ususally non-top-20 fantasy quarterback, won't have a great outing.

RB, Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty went from limited on Thursday to a DNP during practice on Friday because of his ankle issue. He's questionable to play on Sunday at the Patriots. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2026

This selection all depends on Ashton Jeanty's Sunday status. As of Friday evening, Jeanty is questionable. His week has regressed from full practice on Wednesday to limited practice on Thursday, and he did not practice on Friday. The forecast is now gloomy for the running back.

If Jeanty is indeed out, Washington Jr.'s role will be significant. Washington has carved out a 21% share of the Raiders' rushes in 2026, and about 24% specifically of running back attempts. In fact, no other running back has even gotten a snap yet; the current backup listed is Dylan Laube.

Given Laube's irrelevance in this backfield, one can imagine Washington will command the backfield with well over 70% of the Raiders' rushing volume. They may go more pass-heavy, but Washington should fill an RB2 designation and be a must-start in fantasy football.

RB, Keaton Mitchell

Omarion Hampton is my Sleeper of the Week at running back. Mitchell is rushing for 4.6 yards per attempt, the best on the team. He averages just under 10 touches per game, and he now has a very favorable matchup.

The Broncos are 2nd-worst in Defensive Rush EPA Allowed per Play and 7th-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs. On limited volume, Mitchell has managed four explosive plays, ranking 22nd at his position in the NFL.

WR, Isaiah Williams

The Jets are without Adonai Mitchell for the third straight game. When checking route rates, Williams is up there. Over his last two games, Williams has run about 90% of possible routes. That is far more than anyone except Garrett Wilson.

The Browns are 6th-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. The Jets get this game at home, and in rare fashion, most expect them to win.

WR, Dohnte Meyers

After Ja'Marr Chase exited the Bengals game in the second quarter of Week 4, Meyers inherited a big role. Meyers went on to run 54 routes, 100% of the possible. He outran Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki. Meyers caught 7 receptions on 9 targets for 82 yards.

There is a considerable chance that the Bengals will be without both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 5. If at least one name is ruled out by kickoff, Meyers should be a formidable sleeper. He is my WR59 for now, based on about a 70% chance that Chase and Higgins play. Meyers will likely rise into the WR30 range if both are inactive.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: