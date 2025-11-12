Bengals, Steelers, and Buccaneers Top Defenses to Sit in Week 11 Fantasy Football
Two out of three technically was not too bad last week but the goal is to always try and do better. When it comes to trying to figure out which defenses to sit, the problem can be sometime we just flat out get it wrong. To err is human.
Week 10 does us a few less favors. Three of the worst defenses in the NFL are on a bye week. Potentially bad weather could mess up the best laid plans in other locales. Sprinkle in some injuries and November is continuing like a lion.
Let us take a look at a few candidates to attach to your bench for this week. Do not forget to check out some of themust start defensesin the meantime.
Cincinnati Bengals (@ Pittsburgh Steelers)
Welcome back to the Cincinnati Bengals, who come off their bye week. This is a must win for the Bengals to have any chance of getting back on the playoff radar. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to hold on to their suddenly tenuous lead in the AFC North. The Bengals had given up 1,078 yards over the two weeks before the bye week.
Cincinnati made the New York Jets and Chicago Bears look like world class offenses. Since Week 4, the Bengals have given up at least 16 points more than expected every single week! That is no misprint. Even in their 33-31 win over Pittsburgh, they yielded 17.32 points more than projected. Again, metrics can be flawed but these are not.
In terms of DVOA, the Bengals are currently the second worst since 1978. Yes, that is historically bad and sitting them every week is probably the best course of action. Obviously, this week is a given with Pittsburgh seeking a vital win. The Steelers were not much better in that contest. Get that bench ready!
Pittsburgh Steelers (vs Cincinnati Bengals)
The Pittsburgh Steelers caused six turnovers in a 27-20 win over the Indainapolis Colts and that was thought to be a change in their defensive fortunes. However, the Los Angeles Chargers put up 25 points with ease last week. Four of the last five games have seen the Steelers defense cause not a single turnover.
After exhaustively watching a ton of the matchup from three weeks ago, the question becomes did either team truly learn anything. While that answer is probably yes, the points could still pile up. The Bengals and Steelers expect to play in decent conditions. One slight concern is the playing field and yet projections do not seem phased by this at all.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ Buffalo Bills)
Everyone assumed the Buffalo Bills were going to waltz into Miami and get a road win. That was the wrong answer as the Bills allowed 30 points in a 30-13 defeat. It looked every bit as humilating as it sounds. Tampa Bay is somehow 6-3 but have only one win against one of the top teams in the NFL (Seattle).
Tampa Bay has yielded an average of 29.5 points per game against the likes of Philadelphia, New England, Detroit, and Seattle). The loss to the Patriots saw them give up 432 yards of offense. Buffalo went away from their winning formula. The result was disastrous. Drake Maye was getting MVP chants but TreVeyon Henderson might still be running wild.
Buffalo expects to come out with a plan and running James Cook III early and often along with Josh Allen.