Vikings, Giants, and Cardinals Top Defenses to Sit in Week 10 Fantasy Football
Two out of three technically was not too bad last week but the goal is to always try and do better. When it comes to trying to figure out which defenses to sit, the problem can be sometime we just flat out get it wrong. To err is human.
Week 10 does us a few less favors. Three of the worst defenses in the NFL are on a bye week. Potentially bad weather could mess up the best laid plans in other locales. Sprinkle in some injuries and November is continuing like a lion.
Let us take a look at a few candidates to attach to your bench for this week. Do not forget to check out some of the must start defenses in the meantime.
Minnesota Vikings (vs Baltimore Ravens)
Unfortunately, Minnesota may be facing a matchup nightmare. Lamar Jackson getting a week of almost glorified practice in a game only helps the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not run the ball as much but magically the Ravens offense in the second half looked like what we are used to seeing. The Vikings still allowed 24 points to Detroit despite one of their best performances of the year.
This game is in Minnesota but again in a controlled environment. No cold weather for Jackson and the Baltimore offense to truly worry about.
Minnesota got away with only 258 yards of offense in their Week 9 road win in Detroit. it is safe to say that might not get it done on Sunday. The Ravens balance running and passing figures to be a little too much for Minnesota. If the Ravens do not give the Vikings any gifts, Baltimore should get another step closer to .500.
New York Giants (@ Chicago Bears)
The Giants have allowed 35 points a game over the past three weeks. One worry here is the weather forecast on Sunday and the mistakes that Caleb Williams can be guilty of from time to time. It is more than just turnovers.
New York ranks 31st in rushing yards and last in yards per carry. If Kyle Monangai runs the ball like he did last week, the Giants are in for a long afternoon. Wind expects to be an issue which makes the running game more important. The Giants' lack of ability to contain gaps and achieve pentration is rough at best.
The Giants gave up 10+ expected points to the negative on defense in each of the past three weeks. Every team comes in with the plan of running the ball a ton against New York. San Francisco did 39 times in Week 9. Yes, it comes across as a very obvious blueprint. Run early, run often, and set up the pass when needed.
Arizona Cardinals (@ Seattle Seahawks)
Arguably sitting both of these defenses might not be a bad idea. Sam Darnold and Jacoby Brissett can sling the ball down the field. The idea is to keep this simple. Seattle plays better at home. The Cardinals may have lucked out only yielding 23 points in the first meeting. Simply, Seattle racked up 384 yards of offense and a few dropped passes kept them from scoring 30+ points.
Seattle's offensive line has paved the way for Darnold and the offense to perform at a high level all season. The Seahawks only average 3.7 yards per carry but net yards per pass attempt is tops in the NFL at 8.9 yards. Seattle is a 60-40 pass-run team and that works for them. Their offensive line excels at pass blocking. Darnold has only been sacked nine times in eight games.
Arizona can have issues controlling the line and that is the main worry for their defense here. Seattle could sweep the season series and this time it may not be as close.