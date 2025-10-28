Detroit Lions and 2 Other Must-Start Defenses in Week 9 Fantasy Football
Bye-mageddon is still in full affect and it is impacting defenses in Week 9. We have Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, and Cleveland as key defenses on vacation this week. As we well know, these three units are fantasy viable. We must now pivot and find some defenses that are streamable and very startable given their matchups. These three defense fit the script for success in Week 9.
Detroit Lions (Vs Minnesota Vikings)
The Vikings are handing the reins back to JJ McCarthy and this matchup does not setup well for him. Carson Wentz has been the quarterback for the past month, or so. The pass-blocking has been so bad that Wentz is now out for the season with a shoulder injury. Minnesota is 31st in the NFL in Sacks Allowed per Game (4.0). The Lions are 3rd best in Sacks per Game (3.3).
The Lions defense has actually been among the best units in the league. This was a weakness of theirs in 2025 and being healthy, they are back to elite form. This may be a key to a Super Bowl appearance. They may be available on your waiver wire given that they were on a bye week, and people drop defenses.
LA Rams (Vs New Orleans Saints)
The Saints have decided to turn to Tyler Shough at quarterback and he will have a tough first game back. I actually think that Shough may be a good quarterback, contrary to what many people think. However, he needs reps and this game may give him a learning lesson.
The Rams stand 2nd in Sacks per Game and 7th in Takeaways per Game. They enter here fresh off of the bye week, playing a home game. The Saints are 19th in Sacks Allowed and Jared Verse plans to be breathing down the neck of Shough. The go-to method to destroying a rookie quarterback is to get pressure, and I am sure that the Rams will aim for plenty of that.
Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Las Vegas Raiders)
This is the least of our three defenses, but if you must stream an option, Jacksonville is very viable. They could get used to gaining more sacks, but they do stand 2nd in Takeaways per Game (2.0). What they lack in pressure can be solved with the 22nd ranked Raiders pass block.
The Jaguars are the DST14. Three times, they have scored towards the top of the league in defensive fantasy scoring. Their resume is damaged by 35 points permitted to the Rams and a lacking-for-stats game against the Seahawks. Takeaway these two games and the Jaguars are a top 10 unit. This matchup projects for them to look it.