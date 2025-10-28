Detroit Lions and 2 Other Must-Start Defenses in Week 9 Fantasy Football

Top NFL defenses in "Havoc" which is the % of plays a defense gets a pressure, TFL, forced fumble, INT, or pass breakup:



1. Buccaneers (42.8%)

T2. Broncos (41.7%)

T2. Seahawks (41.7%)

4. Lions (41.6%)

5. Rams (41.5%)

6. Chargers (41%)

7. Texans (40.8%)

8. Packers (40.6%)

9.…