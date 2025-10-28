Week 9 Defense / Special Teams Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
We’ve officially reached Week 9 of the NFL season and after eight weeks of data, our start-sit decisions are becoming more and more accurate, even at one of the most volatile positions: Defenses / Special Teams.
Targeting defenses facing inexperienced or banged-up quarterbacks continues to be the ultimate cheat code. In Week 8, DSTs that squared off against the likes of Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, Andy Dalton, and Carson Wentz cashed in big — and the trend isn’t slowing down. This week, the Packers, Rams, and Lions find themselves in similarly juicy spots, while the Chargers get the luxury of testing rookie Cam Ward’s poise under pressure. It’s shaping up to be another defensive feast for savvy fantasy managers. So it's no surprise to see those four units leading the way in our Week 9 rankings.
We know that defenses aren’t as flashy as skill-position players but in fantasy football, every point matters. And while a DST might not singlehandedly lose you a matchup, it can absolutely win one. Look at what the Buccaneers did to Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough on Sunday. They relentlessly pursued the quarterback, and accumulated five sacks and four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumble recoveries). They returned one to the house for an easy touchdown en route to a week-high 26 fantasy points. But it’s not like that’s the only defense that has dominated this season.
In Week 7, the Cleveland Browns put on a masterclass against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins: four sacks, four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble), and a defensive touchdown for a jaw-dropping 25 fantasy points in standard formats.
Or consider the Saints in Week 5, who harassed rookie Jaxson Dart and the Giants, tallying a sack, five QB hits, and five turnovers—three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including a pick-six. Don’t forget the Vikings in Week 3, who exploded for a season-high 30 fantasy points with four sacks, five turnovers, and two defensive touchdowns.
Now that we’re deep into the season, it’s time to separate flukes from facts. Which defenses are truly creating chaos in the pocket? Which quarterbacks are walking turnover machines? And which units keep delivering fantasy gold—or getting torched for it? These are the questions that shape every D/ST ranking.
With the Eagles, Buccaneers, Jets, and Browns all on bye in Week 9, streaming defenses becomes as pivotal as ever. Fortunately, a few under-the-radar squads are set up to shine. Let’s dive into the top defensive and special teams options to target—and avoid—this week.
Los Angeles Rams Lead The Way Against Tyler Shough
The Saints are handing the keys to Tyler Shough this week, and his first test couldn’t be much tougher. While some think Shough has more upside than Rattler, I think this is a disaster in the making. Not only is he incredibly raw and lacks reliable playmakers, but this matchup could turn into a crash course in NFL speed.
The Rams come in rested after a bye, ranking second in sacks per game and seventh in takeaways. Meanwhile, the Saints’ offensive line sits just 19th in sacks allowed, and edge rusher Jared Verse is licking his chops at the chance to introduce himself to Shough early and often. The formula for rattling a young quarterback is simple: bring relentless pressure—and Los Angeles is built to do exactly that.
Detroit Lions Sneak Into Top 5
The Vikings are turning back to J.J. McCarthy this week, but the matchup couldn’t be much worse for the second-year signal caller in his first season as the starter. Carson Wentz had been under center for the past month, but constant punishment behind one of the league’s worst pass-blocking units finally caught up to him—ending his season with a shoulder injury.
Minnesota ranks 31st in sacks allowed per game (4.0), and now they face a Detroit defense that ranks third in sacks per game (3.3). That’s a nightmare combination for a young quarterback trying to find his footing. And the numbers don’t lie. The Vikings are surrendering more fantasy points per game to opposing defenses than any other franchise in the NFL.
The Lions’ defense has quietly evolved into one of the NFL’s most dominant groups. After struggling in 2025, a healthy roster has brought them back to near-elite form—good enough to keep them firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. If they happen to be sitting on your waiver wire after their bye week, fix that immediately. This is a defense built to feast on shaky offensive lines and overwhelmed signal-callers. They have a great shot at finishing within the top five defensive units in Week 9.
Week 9 Waiver Wire Defense / Special Teams Pickup: San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers just can’t catch a break on the injury front, and it’s starting to show. With key players constantly sidelined, this once-dominant defense has been bleeding yards and points in ways that would’ve been unthinkable a couple of years ago. We’ve seen flashes of resilience—like the narrow overtime win against the Rams, where two timely turnovers masked an ugly 450-yard defensive showing—but luck can only carry a team so far.
When the breaks don’t go their way, things get ugly fast. Just ask C.J. Stroud and the Texans, who torched San Francisco for 318 yards and two touchdowns without Nico Collins in the lineup. If not for a few stalled drives, that game could’ve easily turned into a 35-point meltdown.
Looking ahead, Jaxson Dart will have to adjust to life without Cam Skattebo, and his best path forward is to spread the ball around. Stroud found success targeting four and five different receivers, taking full advantage of a Bosa-less pass rush that looked completely ineffective. Some of the obvious fantasy D/ST streamers might already be off the board, but it’s worth digging deeper this week. This is a risky move but it certainly has upside against an inexperienced rookie quarterback with no solid weapons to speak of.
Let’s take a look at the rest of this week’s best and worst defenses heading into Week 9.