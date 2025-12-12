Devin Neal, Jordan Addison, More Trustworthy Flex Options in Week 15 Fantasy Football

As fantasy owners, we have to make a lot of tough decisions every week. Sometimes they work out great, and sometimes they are a disaster. Either way, we have to live with our choices. The hardest decisions to make are whether to start or sit our fringe options. The players who are right on the borderline of being a start or sit. These are five fringe players who you should be starting in Week 15.

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Mariota has been a high-volume passer when he has been starting. Mostly out of necessity because their defense is so terrible, and they are almost always trailing. In his past two starts, he has thrown the ball 80 times, including 50 times in his most recent start against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Despite the brutal matchup, he accounted for over 300 total yards and two touchdowns in the game. This week, he is matched up against the New York Giants, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points in the league to quarterbacks. We expect next to no defense to be played in this game.

RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) looks on after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Alvin Kamara has now missed two games with his knee injury and is going to miss another. In those two games, Neal has carried the ball 33 times and has been targeted four times. Last week, he rushed 19 times for 70 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 14-yard reception. The volume will continue to be there this week, in a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders

We already spoke about the lack of defense we expect to see in this game, so it stands to reason you might find another Commander here. Not only are the Giants terrible against quarterbacks, but they are also allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Don't be afraid to plug Rodriguez into your flex spot or even in as an RB2 in this matchup.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Metcalf is someone that I was low on to start the week, but have come around on as we've gotten closer to his Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Fantasy owners finally got what they wanted from Metcalf last week, catching seven of 12 targets for 148 yards. We are willing to play the hot hand and go back to him as a WR2 this week.

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Addison has been a massive disappointment this season, along with the rest of the Vikings' pass-catchers. However, he had a decent game last week, catching four passes for 62 yards, and has a fantastic matchup in Week 15. He draws the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to opposing wide receivers. We view him as a potential solid WR3 or flex option this week.

