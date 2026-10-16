Jordan Love, Matthew Golden Top the Best 4 DFS Lineup Stacks in Week 6 Fantasy Football

All four suggested DFS lineup stacks in Week 5 exceeded projections. Each hit 2x the combined salary. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua exceeded 4x, and Jacoby Brissett with Trey McBride exceeded 3x. In Week 6, I will set the bar high to repeat accuracy. The following are my four best DFS lineup stacks.

All Defensive EPA Statistics are from draftwithdoug.com

All Fantasy Points Allowed Statistics are from footballdb.com

Jordan Love and Matthew Golden

The Cowboys are the worst team in the NFL in Defensive Pass EPA per Play Allowed. They rank 27th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks and 25th to Wide Receivers. Meanwhile, the Packers are passing the ball at the highest clip in the NFL: 66.3%.

Fantasy managers can use Christian Watson as they can use Golden. However, Golden is expected to have lower ownership with equal upside. Golden is averaging 1.0 more targets per game than Watson, and he has one more total red zone target this season. In yards per reception, both players clear 16.0 yards.

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua was targeted 24 times in Week 6. It was a 45% target share of Stafford 53 passing attempts, 16 more than Kyren Williams and 17 more than Davante Adams.

It looks like Nacua is quite healthy, catching 17 of those targets for 138 yards and one touchdown. We might as well strike while it's hot, not that the Stafford- Nacua combination is ever cold.

The Cardinals rank 31st in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play, 31st in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers, and 30th to Quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins and Brock Bowers

The Bills rank 28th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play, 29th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks, and 15th versus Tight Ends. Call them Super Bowl Contenders, but they cannot defend the pass all that well through five games.

The Raiders have impressed the league so far with three wins following a Worst Team in the NFL 2026 finish. They are top-10 in Passing EPA, and that runs through Bowers.

Bowers is averaging 10.7 targets, 8.0 receptions, 104 yards, and 1.0 touchdowns per game. In the three games he has played, Bowers has had five red-zone targets, which he has caught for three touchdowns.

Jameis Winston and Isaiah Likely

The Giants' last two games were against poor passing defenses: the Cardinals and the Commanders. In those games, Winston had three touchdowns each and threw for 876 passing yards. This Sunday, the Saints are on the menu.

The Saints rank 26th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play, 18th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks, and 22nd to Tight Ends.

The Giants have leaned heavily on Likely and Malik Nabers in their passing game. Fantasy managers can run either stack, but Likely had a tad better upside in the better defensive matchup. The Saints rank top-15 against Wide Receivers.

Likely is averaging 9.4 targets, 6.6 receptions, 56.8 yards, and 0.8 touchdowns per game. He has 12+ targets in each of his last two games, and only one game with fewer than 8 targets. Likely has another 8 red zone targets (1.6 per game) for 4 touchdowns.

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