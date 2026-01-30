DFS Super Bowl Start 'Em Sit 'Em Debate: Kenneth Walker III vs Rhamondre Stevenson

We want to try and craft the perfect DFS lineup. However, we do not know where to start. Where should we start? How about by going position-by-position. We should analyze the players in comparison to eachother, deem their risk, their wealth, and make that ultimate decision on which player results in the most ROI. That is what we will do here with Kenneth Walker and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Case for Kenneth Walker III

FanDuel: $11,200 (18.7% of Budget) | DraftKings: $9,800 (19.6% of Budget)

Kenneth Walker in the playoffs



🚀 45 touches

🚀 256 total yards

🚀 4 TDs

🚀 8 explosive plays pic.twitter.com/ngbfBcppTv — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 26, 2026

Walker is the clearcut RB1 for the Seahawks, post-Charbonnet injury. I think that the rash thing to do would be to review their combined output, as Walker would likely be working to most of that load.

In 36 combined games, postseason included, they combined for 448 Attempts (24.9 per Game), 1,995 Yards (110.8 per Game), and 21 Touchdowns.

In the NFC Championship Game, George Holani did step into a role of his own. This had the Seahawks Running Back splits as Walker 67-to-34% Holani. In Rushing Attempts, Walker led the charge 19-to-4, or about (83%). We can expect about the same in the Super Bowl.

As per our Fantasy Sports On SI Projections, Walker is expected to out-attempt Holani 19-to-2. Walker is projected to rush for 86 Yards, and extremely likely to find the end-zone.

The Case for Rhamondre Stevenson

FanDuel: $10,400 (17.3% of Budget) | DraftKings: $8,800 (17.6% of Budget)

The matter of the Patriots backfield has been whacky. They have gotten this far, so I cannot knock them, but whacky it has been. In the AFC Championship Game, Stevenson out-snapped Henderson 94-to-6%.

On the season, Stevenson played 17 games. In that, he had 181 Attempts (10.6 per Game), 797 Yards (46.9 per Game), and 3 Touchdowns. In fact, the Patriots had a wild touchdown-split, with Drake Maye scoring 15-or-21 Rushing Touchdowns. Josh Allen 2.0?

In comparison to Henderson, Stevenson had slightly more attempts per game, but slightly less yards per game. If we did takeout Henderson's games played as the RB1, Stevenson likely works to around 60% of this rushing offense. Given recent trends, he may have 80% of it, but volatile indeed.

As per our Fantasy Sports On SI Projections, Stevenson is projected to out-attempt Henderson 15-to-6. Stevenson also projects for (59) Yards and a near-50% chance to score a touchdown.

DFS Start 'Em Sit 'Em Debate

This choice here is quite simple. We must consider one other factor though. That is ownership. That does factor heavily into whether or not we have an advantage. Though, we cannot nail down these exact numbers, we can speculate that Walker will be owned over 50%. Stevenson, I would suspect to be owned around 30-40%. This is all very hypothetical, but Walker will definitely be owned more often than Stevenson.

If I went with either of these players, it would have to be Walker III. His volume, upside, game script, and such are all that much better than Stevenson. In cost, he is barely ahead of Stevenson in percentage of budget.

Start Kenneth Walker III for best value.

