DK Metcalf And MarShawn Lloyd Headline Our Fantasy Football Top Overall Must-Sit Players For Week 2

As fantasy football owners, sometimes we have to make the tough calls. The last thing you want is to start a dud in your lineup.

We are going to make sure that doesn't happen to you this week. These are our top overall must-sit fantasy football options at every position.

Top Overall Must-Sits: Week 2

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix looked awful on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for just 131 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and fumbled the ball three times (one lost). While we do think that the Broncos' offense will eventually get it together, we aren't banking on that happening this week against a tough Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

We know there were a good number of people who did draft Nix with the intention of him being their QB1. Nevertheless, you need to go find a better option this week, because he is a terrible start.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

He was a must-sit in Week 1, and here he is again. Lloyd falling on his face was always predictable, and we aren't sure why so few in the fantasy community saw it coming. Chris Brooks was always the more proven and reliable running back who was going to be on the field the most; we've been saying this since Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

Ultimately, Brooks played 56% of the snaps and Lloyd 44%. While Lloyd did lead the team with 13 carries, he averaged right around his career average with 2.8 yards per carry, totaling 37 yards. On seven carries, Brooks totaled 29 yards on 4.1 yards per carry. His career average is 4.8 yards per carry. It's not going to take long for the Packers to realize that Brooks is the better option, and you don't want to get caught holding the bag.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

The underlying analytics were favorable for Metcalf in Week 1 even though he turned his 10 targets into just four receptions for 40 yards. Fantasy owners are seeing the targets and the red zone usage and getting excited about Metcalf, and we aren't here to tell you that you shouldn't be. We are just telling you that you shouldn't be this week.

He has a tough matchup against a strong New England Patriots secondary and will likely be locked up by Christian Gonzalez. We want no part of Metcalf this week and are generally avoiding the Steelers' passing attack altogether.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts failed to catch his lone target in Week 1, and now we have no idea who their quarterback will be in Week 2. It could actually get worse for the Falcons' passing attack.

Unless we hear that Tua Tagovailoa is cleared to play, Pitts should be on your bench this week. The situation is a nightmare, and to make matters worse, the Carolina Panthers held Colston Loveland to zero catches last week.

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