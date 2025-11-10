Fantasy Sports

Eagles vs. Lions and Other Week 11 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 11.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Week 11 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.  

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders (O/U: 50.5)

This Week 11 clash between Dallas and Las Vegas sets up as a fantasy-friendly matchup as defense might be optional. The Cowboys allow the second-most yards per game (397.4). Although the Raiders are much better defensively, they’ve still struggled in spots this season. Dak Prescott is a high-end start against a vulnerable Raiders secondary, while Geno Smith is a deeper-league flier with some sneaky upside. Ceedee Lamb is a must-start and could feast on volume, with George Pickens and Tre Tucker both offering strong WR2 and flex appeal, respectively. Tyler Lockett is more of a flex option, but he is capable of commanding volume as he was the Raiders’ leading receiver on Thursday night after Jakobi Meyers was traded. Brock Bowers is an automatic start, and Jake Ferguson remains a steady TE1 with red-zone potential. Finally, Javonte Williams and Ashton Jeanty are both primed for big games in what should be a balanced game script. 

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers should rebound from a disappointing performance last week in Week 11.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Dak Prescott - Start

Geno Smith - Deeper League Play  

Running Backs:

Javonte Williams - Start 

Ashton Jeanty - Start 

Wide Receivers:

Ceedee Lamb - Must Start 

George Pickens - Start 

Tre Tucker - Start 

Tyler Lockett - Flex 

Tight Ends:

Brock Bowers - Must Start 

Jake Ferguson - Start 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills (O/U: 49.5)

This Week 11 matchup is tied for being the anticipated highest-scoring matchup of the week. Josh Allen is a must-start as always, and Baker Mayfield is a near must-start even with many of his top playmakers potentially sidelined. James Cook is coming off one of his lesser performances, but he is still a must-start. Rachaad White (or Bucky Irving if active) is primed for a big day, as the Bills allow the third-most rushing yards per game (147.6) and are coming off a week in which De’Von Achane rushed for 174 yards and two TDs. Emeka Egbuka is a mid-tier WR1 option, with Tez Johnson, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman all viable flex plays. At tight end, Dalton Kincaid remains a near-weekly starter, and Cade Otton provides steady TE1 value with strong performances over his last five games. Expect plenty of passing volume and fantasy-friendly production on both sides in what could be one of the week’s most entertaining games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is a favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year in 2025.
Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Josh Allen - Must Start

Baker Mayfield - Start  

Running Backs:

James Cook - Must Start

Bucky Irving (Q)/Rachaad White - Start 

Ollie Gordon II - Bench  

Wide Receivers:

Emeka Egbuka - Start 

Tez Johnson - Flex 

Khalil Shakir - Flex

Keon Coleman - Flex 

Chris Godwin (Q) - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Dalton Kincaid - Start

Cade Otton - Start 

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles (O/U: 48.5)

This Week 11 NFC showdown features fantasy studs across the board and plenty of scoring potential. Jalen Hurts is a must-start thanks to his dual-threat dominance, while Jared Goff remains a reliable QB2 play coming off a big game vs. the Commanders in a likely shootout. Both backfields are loaded, as Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs are automatic starts, and David Montgomery’s goal-line role keeps him firmly in play. The wide receiver talent is elite, with A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown as set-and-forget stars, with DeVonta Smith and Jameson Williams offering explosive WR2 upside. Tight ends Sam LaPorta and Dallas Goedert should both benefit from heavy red-zone involvement in what projects as one of the most fantasy-rich matchups of the week. The analysis is simple: start the studs in this one. 

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is primed for a big day vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jalen Hurts - Must Start 

Jared Goff - Start 

Running Backs:

Saquon Barkley - Must Start 

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start 

David Montgomery - Start 

Wide Receivers:

A.J. Brown - Must Start

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start 

DeVonta Smith - Start 

Jameson Williams - Start 

Tight Ends:

Sam LaPorta - Start

Dallas Goedert - Start  

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U: 48.5)

This divisional matchup features two of the NFL's hottest teams and can quietly turn into a high-scoring affair despite both teams boasting top defensive units. Matthew Stafford is a near lineup-lock with 20 TDs and zero INTs over his last six games, while Sam Darnold is a high-end QB2 option despite oftentimes being limited on opportunities. Kyren Williams remains a low-end RB1 with touchdown upside, and Kenneth Walker plus Zach Charbonnet both hold flex value despite Walker’s conferencing goal-line usage. The wide receivers are where this game gets fun. Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are must-starts, while Davante Adams brings WR1 potential as he has six touchdowns in his last three games. Cooper Kupp is more of a risky flex but still capable of a vintage performance in this revenge game. Tight ends can be avoided this week, as AJ Barner is highly touchdown dependent, and Tyler Higbee doesn’t carry much fantasy relevance.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has six touchdowns in his last three games.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Matthew Stafford - Start

Sam Darnold - Start  

Running Backs:

Kyren Williams - Start

Kenneth Walker - Flex

Zach Charbonnet - Flex  

Wide Receivers:

Puka Nacua - Must Start 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Must Start

Davante Adams - Start

Cooper Kupp - Flex 

Rashid Shaheed - Bench

Tight Ends:

AJ Barner - Bench 

Tyler Higbee - Bench 

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (O/U: 48.5)

This NFC West matchup may not appear as glamorous as others on the slate, but it features several relevant fantasy options despite uncertainty at quarterback. Both Mac Jones (or Brock Purdy) and Jacoby Brissett are deeper-league plays, but the real appeal lies with the skill positions. Christian McCaffrey remains an automatic start. Trey Benson (or Bam Knight if Benson sits) is a viable RB2 option, with Emari Demercado holding flex appeal in PPR formats.  Marvin Harrison Jr., Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall (if active) are all starters against beatable secondaries, while George Kittle and Trey McBride headline one of the week’s best tight end matchups. Expect steady scoring and plenty of fantasy relevance across the board.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is primed for a big day vs. the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Brock Purdy (Q)/Mac Jones - Deeper League Play  

Jacoby Brissett - Deeper League Play  

Running Backs:

Christian McCaffrey - Must Start 

Trey Benson (Q)/Bam Knight - Start 

Emari Demercado - Flex 

Brian Robinson Jr. - Bench

Michael Carter - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Marvin Harrison Jr. - Start 

Jauan Jennings - Start 

Ricky Pearsall (Q) - Start 

Michael Wilson - Bench 

Kendrick Bourne - Bench 

Tight Ends:

George Kittle - Must Start 

Trey McBride - Must Start 

