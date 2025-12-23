Eddy Pineiro and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 17 Fantasy Football

Do not let your Fantasy Football Championship come down to a losing kicker. This is something that can happen, and I have seen it happen. Do not let it happen. Today, I will guide you to success with these three must-start kickers. They will be performing in favorable matchups of also favorable weather. They have proven to be accurate with great volume. All the factors mesh well to make them must-use items in Week 17.

Eddy Pineiro, SF (vs Bears)

INCHES away from 5 fantasy points for Eddy Pineiro 😩 pic.twitter.com/wZnG8QZGpo — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 23, 2025

It amazes me that Pineiro is 96% accurate, but rostered in less than 50% of leagues. Better yet, Pineiro's only miss on the season came from beyond 50 yards. He has proven to have an elite leg.

The 49ers are the FPI 2nd best offense in the NFL. They put this on display in Week 16 by laying 48 points on the Colts, in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bears may be better, but are they? The Bears are 21st in Total Defense and 19th in Points per Game. Levi's Stadium will host Sunday Night Football to very pleasant weather of clear skies and virtually no wind.

Cam Little, JAX (@ Colts)

Cam Little tried a 75-yard FG in warmups. He missed.



He then tried from 73 yards. And made it with EASE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pWk2WtFtrj — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Little was a hot name to begin the year, highlighted by his 70-yard preseason make. Little fell off, but has returned to excellence of recent. Little is 15 for his last 15 Kicks. He is also 43/44 on Extra Points.

A Jaguars offense the laid 34 points in Denver is a team to trust. The Jaguars are the newest hot team in the NFL, and perhaps at the right time. They will get a Colts defense that is trending downwards, recently allowing 48 points to the 49ers. Combine all of these factors, plus an indoor game, and Cam Little earns himself must-start status.

Will Reichard, MIN (vs Lions)

Reichard has probably been our most common pick all season long. For the most part, he has come through for us. Reichard is 27-for-29 on the season and as we reiterate everytime, one of those misses hit a wire in London. Reichard is very well with (1) miss on the season, being beyond 50 yards.

The Vikings may not be an elite offense, but they do get to face a very bad defense. The once-good Lions defense has gone to shambles. They are 27th in Total Defense and now fallen to the FPI 15th best defense. I trust that this Vikings offense can get Reichard is field goal range plenty of times. We can have the peace of mind that his make percentage will be very reliable in any opportunities that he gets.

