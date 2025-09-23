Chase Brown and Javonte Williams Lead Eight Running Backs to Sit in Week 4
We've suffered a handful of brutal losses to running backs over the past few weeks, and others have been disappointing, whether due to poor performance or the circumstances surrounding them. Either way, there are some running backs you just can't trust in your lineup. These are the running back sits for Week 4.
Sit Chase Brown in Week 4
This situation is getting very ugly in Cincinnati in a hurry. Brown has -54 yards before contact this season and carried the ball 10 times for three yards last week. In three games, he hasn't once reached 3.0 yards per carry and is averaging 2.0 yards per carry for the season. He has just 83 rushing yards and one touchdown, and through the air, he only has 43 yards. We may have underestimated just how terrible their offensive line is, and without Joe Burrow under center, defenses are able to effectively neutralize the rushing attack.
Sit Javonte Williams in Week 4
Williams has been far better than expected this season, but so has the Green Bay Packers' defense. Despite rookie Quinshon Judkins having a strong game on the ground last week, we still aren't looking to test their defense with anything less than a high-end talent. While Williams has been good, he's still just a guy who has been seeing volume and looked good in some favorable matchups.
Sit Jacory Croskey-Merritt in Week 4
This one applies to all the Commanders' running backs. We thought things would clear up a bit in this backfield once Austin Ekeler went out with an Achilles injury, but things got even more confusing. In Week 3, Chris Rodriguez, who had been inactive the first two weeks, got the start and led the team with 11 carries. JCM carried the ball just eight times, but Jeremy McNichols, who only saw four carries, was their top fantasy running back with 78 yards and a TD. It doesn't help that they also have a running quarterback and wide receiver in Deebo Samuel, who also had three carries. Just avoid this backfield until things begin to clear up.
Sit David Montgomery in Week 4
Montgomery looked incredible in Week 3, rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. So, it is tough to bench him this week. However, the Browns'23 defense has been dominant against running backs so far this season. In Week 1, they held Chase Brown to 43 yards on 21 carries, in Week 2, they held Derrick Henry to 23 yards on 11 carries, and in Week 3, they held Josh Jacobs to 30 yards on 16 carries. That incredible run makes us consider benching Montgomery, who isn't even the RB1 on his own team.
Sit Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 4
We do not know how the Patriots' coaching staff will react to Stevenson fumbling two more times last week. Even with a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers, we don't know that the coaching staff is going to trust him with the ball after fumbling the game away last week. It's hard not to be hesitant to plug him in this week for both fantasy owners and the Patriots' coaching staff.
Sit Isiah Pacheco in Week 4
Pacheco has become unstartable. He's in a full 50/50 split with Kareem Hunt on the ground, and also isn't seeing much passing work or any goal-line work. The Chiefs' backfield needs to be avoided until further notice, and if you do need a desperation flex, Hunt has looked like the better option.
Sit Nick Chubb in Week 4
After multiple brutal knee injuries, the 29-year-old Chubb is a shell of what he once was. The Texans can see this, and that is why rookie Woody Marks is slowly taking over the backfield. Last week, Chubb out-carried Marks just nine to six, and Marks was more efficient both on the ground and through the air. Even in a good matchup against the Tennessee Titans, we don't trust Chubb this weekend.
Sit RJ Harvey in Week 4
Again this past weekend, Harvey saw just two carries and three targets, which he converted into 16 total yards. Outside of one 50-yard run in Week 1, he has a total of 30 rushing yards on the season. Even in a matchup against the lowly Bengals' defense, Harvey isn't worth considering.