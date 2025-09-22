Jake Browning, Aaron Rodgers, Bryce Young and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 3
Fantasy managers are always looking to find the best offenses to help inform their start/sit decisions, but it’s equally important to avoid the worst offenses.
We’re still only three weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week), but we’re starting to see some trends emerge.
Let’s dig into the five worst fantasy offenses in Week 3 and try to read the tea leaves on whether or not we need to avoid them for the rest of the season.
5. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers put up 30 points in a 30-0 win over the Falcons this week, but it wasn’t exactly because their offense carried them. Despite the high score output, the Panthers managed just 224 yards of total offense on the day, and Bryce Young only threw for 121 yards. Chuba Hubbard chipped in 73 yards on the ground, but a defensive score made this one look better for the Panthers offense than it was. They’ll look to take advantage of a middling Patriots defense in Week 4, but that might be tough sledding if Christian Gonzalez returns. At this point, Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan are the only Panthers players that fantasy managers should be looking at.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Tetairoa McMillan
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are 2-1, but that isn’t because of their offense. They were stagnant for much of the day in the 21-14 win over the Patriots and barely topped 200 yards of total offense with 203. Aaron Rodgers only had 139 passing yards, while Jaylen Warren was the lone bright spot for the Steelers offense. While the Steelers are seeing success in the win column, they’re only averaging 247 total yards per game (third-worst in the league). Warren and DK Metcalf are the only viable fantasy assets in Pittsburgh at the moment.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Jaylen Warren
3. New York Giants
The Giants have looked awful offensively outside of a strange Week 2 outburst against what is now looking like a horrendous Cowboys defense, and Week 3 was no different. Russell Wilson threw for less than 170 yards for the second time in three games this season, and the team managed just nine points of offense in a 22-9 loss to the Chiefs. Rookie Cam Skattebo looked good in stretches, but even Malik Nabers was held in check with just two catches for 13 yards. Nabers is still a safe fantasy option, but the Giants ineptitude on offense throws the rest of their roster into question when it comes to fantasy football.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Malik Nabers
2. Tennessee Titans
Tennessee has only scored 51 points in three games, and are currently fifth-worst in the league in that category. Even worse, they’re only averaging 222.3 total yards per game – which is second-worst in the league. Struggles were to be expected out of rookie quarterback Cam Ward, but this is beyond what Titans fans were worried about. While Week 3 was Ward’s best game of the season, it’s all relative as he only completed 60 percent of his passes for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It’s hard to get excited about any fantasy players in the Titans offense outside of Tony Pollard right now.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Tony Pollard
1. Cincinnati Bengals
While we need to acknowledge the fact that the Bengals played without Joe Burrow, they also should’ve put up more than 171 total yards against the Vikings on Sunday. Jake Browning looked awful while, perhaps most concerning, the Bengals ground game only managed 53 yards with Chase Brown only accounting for three of those yards on 10 carries. This is a game the Bengals won’t learn much from, but fantasy owners might need to lower expectations for everyone from Brown to Ja’Marr Chase to Tee Higgins if they can’t figure things out quickly in a post-Joe Burrow world.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Ja’Marr Chase