Emanuel Wilson, Kyle Monangai, And All Our Must-Start Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 5

Week 5 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. Here, we will be focusing on the running backs, which we consider the most important and most volatile position in all of fantasy football. You don't want to leave a running back set to have a big week out of your lineup, and we are going to help you avoid that mistake. These are the top must-start running backs for Week 5.

Must-Start Running Backs: Week 5

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Monangai is coming off a monster week in which he carried the ball 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns. That doubled his 30 carries on the year heading into Week 4. However, this did coincide with D'Andre Swift being benched for fumbling. It's unclear if that punishment will carry over into Week 5, but Monagai is a good start if it doesn't and a great start if it does.

Chicago is playing the Green Bay Packers this week, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs in the league. The Bears are going to run it down their throats with their elite rushing attack.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson saw 21 carries and four targets on Sunday and turned them into 120 yards and a touchdown. There is no reason to believe that volume is going to change this week. Jadarian Price is on injured reserve, Zach Charbonnet will not be back this week, and Joe Mixon did not pass his physical and won't be joining the team. It's going to be another huge volume game for Wilson.

He will be up against the San Francisco 49ers, who are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Get him in your lineups this week.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

This start will be dependent on the health of Jeremiyah Love. Love is dealing with another ankle injury, which could lead to Allgeier being a great start in a shootout against the Detroit Lions. Monitor this situation closely and get Allgeier in your lineups if Love is expected to be out or limited. With a healthy Love last week, Allgeier rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown.

RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers backfield has devolved into a full-blown committee, and Mitchell has actually slowly become the top option over Omarion Hampton at this point. That may not be the case every week, but he has certainly proven it is a possibility.

In Week 4, Mitchell carried the ball 10 times and caught five of his six targets, while Hampton handled just nine carries and caught his two targets. Mitchell also played on 37% of the offensive snaps, while Hampton played on 35%.

This has been a slow progression over four weeks, but Mitchell's volume has caught up with Hampton's. You can confidently start Mitchell in your flex this week against the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

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