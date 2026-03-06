Fantasy Basketball Managers Should Start Cooper Flagg, Sit Jayson Tatum on March 6

Fantasy basketball managers must constantly be up to date with big-time injuries across the NBA. One player goes out, and another one rises, or one player comes back from injury, and another one falls. No day is the same as any other, and we must find the best plays for every single primetime slate. With seven games on tap for Friday, March 6, pay attention to this injury report.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Despite missing over two weeks, Flagg is now back in the lineup tonight against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. This may be among the highest-watched NBA games of the regular season.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

After a ten-month absence due to a torn Achilles, Tatum makes his star-studded return tonight. In fantasy basketball, he is a risky player to start. Tatum will very likely be below 100% efficiency, and he could play no more than 25 minutes.

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Avdija has been out for five straight games, and now, he will expect to miss his sixth on Friday night. Avdija continues to deal with a lower back injury.

Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Hart suffered a lower back contusion on Wednesday night. He will likely miss Friday night. Even if he is active, he is a non-starter in fantasy basketball.

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Gordon plans to make his return after a 16-game absence to a hamstring injury. We can go ahead and insert Gordon into our fantasy basketball lineups.

Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will test out Johnson in pre-game warmups. There is no tell as to whether or not Johnson will play as of Friday morning. If active, he may be a bench player in fantasy basketball amid the return of Gordon.

Darius Garland, Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers will rest Garland on Friday night as he works through a left toe injury. Kris Dunn may be viable to use in your lineup.

John Collins, Los Angeles Clippers

With a neck injury, Collins will remain out through the weekend. This will help Kawhi Leonard rise that much more. No power forward becomes a usable asset.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Despite a lower back and neck injury, Nembhard has been deemed good to go on Friday night. Being deemed active well in advance of the game shows that he will be well over 90% in this game. You can start Nembhard with minimal concern.

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Siakam is due back tonight after a wrist injury has kept him out for the last three games. Siakam should start in your lineup.

Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

The Pacers also get back Nesmith tonight, rounding out a healthy lineup. This is a moderate matchup, and you can use the projections to decide whether to start Nesmith.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron suffered an elbow injury on Thursday. Playing a back-to-back, there is a solid chance he will be out on Friday. However, stay tuned for further updates. If active, he must be started.

DeAndre Ayton, Los Angeles Lakers

With knee soreness, Ayton will be evaluated pre-game. He can sit on your bench, pending your rostered options.

