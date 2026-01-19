Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Sit 'Ems: Donovan Clingan, Shaedon Sharpe, Plus 8 Others

When setting your Fantasy Basketball lineup for the week, you must be smart. You must gauge how many games a player will play, who they are playing, and how they may be trending in their offense. It is not simple, but that is why you have me. I will do the heavy lifting so you do not have to. With that the case, here are you Sit 'Em players for Week 14.

Desmond Bane, Anthony Black (Orlando Magic)

In any week of two or less games, you must bench these players. This just cannot meet the output that others will have for you with more games. The Magic play just two games all week long as a come down from their Europe trip to Germany and England.

Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)

The Rockets do face a tough three-game schedule this week. However, you must still start Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. As for the more borderline picks, Smith Jr. and Sheppard must be benched. The Rockets take on the Spurs, 76ers, and the Pistons. Defensively, they rank 3rd, 11th, and 2nd in Defensive Rating, respectively.

Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers)

Pascal Siakam will be the only start-able Pacer this week. They have a three-game stretch this week of ultra-difficult defensive matchups. The Pacers play all three games on the road, facing the 76ers, Celtics, and Thunder. They rank 11th, 14th, and 1st in Defensive Rating, respectively. Even tonight, the Pacers play their 3rd game in 4 days, perhaps adding some exhaustion to the matter.

Derik Queen, Jordan Poole (New Orleans Pelicans)

These two Pelicans' have been common Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debates. This week, they sit given their schedule at hand. The Pelicans will play three games, featuring matchups against the Pistons, and at the Grizzlies and Spurs. They rank 2nd, 13th, and 3rd in Defensive Rating, respectively.

Donovan Clingan, Shaedon Sharpe, Caleb Love (Portland Trail Blazers)

The Trail Blazers are the only other team playing just two games this week. Avdija is the only must-start, and these borderline options shall be sat. I will say that these two games are good matchups, facing the Heat and the Raptors. However, it does not matter given a two-game week.

