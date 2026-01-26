Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Sit Em's: Jeremiah Fears, RJ Barrett and 8 Others

Monday has arrived and it is now time to make some more crucial Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decisions in Fantasy Basketball. As we take a quick look at the NBA Schedule this week, we are lucky enough to find zero teams playing two games or less. However, there are still some tough matchups and injuries to weigh. These do combine for us to find ten Sit 'Em candidates for Week 15.

Ryan Rollins, Myles Turner (Milwaukee Bucks)

The Bucks are one of a few teams playing just three games this week. Of those games, they will face the 76ers, Wizards, and the Celtics. All three of those games will be played on the road.

Rollins will have his games sandwiched where he faces the Wizards, being 29th versus Point Guards, and he faces the 76ers and the Celtics on each side, being 5th and 6th against Point Guards, respectively. Rollins is the PG5 in Fantasy Basketball (ESPN), but he should be coming down to earth, and this week will show it.

Turner has it very similar to Rollins. The 76ers are 8th versus Centers, while the Wizards are an easier 27th, and the Celtics reel it back as 7th best.

Derik Queen, Jordan Poole, Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans)

The Pelicans have a three-game week ahead. They will start the week in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. They then play the Grizzlies and the 76ers. Defensively, the Shooting Guards defenses will matchup as 1st, 11th, and 5th, respectively. Against Power Forwards like Queen, they are 1st, 24th, and 5th, respectively.

De'Aron Fox, Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

The duo of Fox and Castle has been a very solid one across the NBA. They both currently rank 15th overall at their position. That makes them starts, but not locks to do so. This week, the Spurs play three games, facing the Rockets, Hornets, and the Magic. The last two of those will be a back-to-back.

Talking defense here, both players classify as Shooting Guards and they get units that rank 3rd, 18th, and 5th, respectively.

Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors)

Neither of these former Duke stars are game-breakers. Ingram is actually the SF7 in Fantasy Basketball, but Barrett is just the SF36. Nonetheless, they have a tough three-game week ahead.

They get there matchups this week to head up the Knicks, Magic, and the Jazz. Perhaps the Jazz, being 27th versus Small Forwards, can keep Ingram relevant. Other than that, the Knicks are 3rd and the Magic are 11th versus Small Forwards. It is risky, especially if they cannot provide in the way we may hope versus the Jazz.

