Drake London Triggers Fantasy Football Managers to Panic Amid PCL Injury

Fantasy Football managers must pivot to the waiver wire after Drake London sprained his PCL and will be out for an undisclosed timeframe.

Thomas Carelli

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) leaves the field after warm ups prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) leaves the field after warm ups prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The most recent team in turmoil appears to be the Atlanta Falcons. Not only did they lose Michael Penix Jr. to a knee injury, but they now have lost Drake London for at least one week with a PCL Sprain. The 3-7 team now will make one last charge towards the playoffs, but they likely trend closer to a Top-10 draft pick. As for now, we will evaluate this Falcons offense without London and Penix Jr.

Fantasy Football Impact

London has been among the more high-volume receivers in the NFL. He has played 9 Games with 86 Targets (29% Target Share), 60 Receptions, 810 Yards, and 6 Touchdowns. This workload must now be replaced through the rest of this receiving core.

It is important to know two things — Kirk Cousins will likely be a downgrade to Penix Jr., and the volume of the passing offense may take a big hit. 200+ yards may quickly become 150 yards with Cousins and no London.

The Falcons depth chart now looks as this:

Player

Position

Target Share Projection

Darnell Mooney

WR1

20-23%

David Sills

WR2

8-12%

KhaDarel Hodge

WR3

10-15% (20% Upside)

Casey Washington

WR4

5-7%

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE1

20-25%

Charlie Woerner

TE2

3-5%

Week 12 Outlook

The Falcons will take on the Saints this week. The Saints are 9th in Passing Yards Allowed and 16th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. This will likely be a tougher matchup for this second team receiving core.

London has been putting out a stellar 0.63 Fantasy Points per Route Run. Mooney and Sills both sit below 0.20 Fantasy Points per Route Run — very bad.

Stock Watch

Darnell Mooney can be started as Flex option, but his upside will be very limited with Cousins.

KhaDarel Hodge has ran 38 Routes and has 10 Targets. This implies that he could be a diamond in the rough. However, I would not start him with Cousins, or even roster him. He could be a longshot DFS play.

Kyle Pitts maintains his current value as a fringe starter.

Bijan Robinson may see a receiving increase, but with less offensive efficiency, offsetting eachother.

Drake London To Miss Week 12 with PCL Sprain

There is some uncertainty with this injury. Optimism is that he will miss just one week. He could miss up to a month. In fact, the Falcons could shut him down for the year if they lose another game or two. An 8th loss would end their season.

Per Jesse Morse, London's status will depend on the sprain severity. We will gain clarity, hopefully, in the coming days. As for now, you must plan elsewhere at Wide Receiver. Refer to our waiver wire for some streamer options, as Mooney is not a simple replacement. In short, these are some high-upside streamers to consider:

Potential Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Streamers

  • Tre Tucker - 46% Owned
  • Alec Pierce - 41% Owned
  • Christian Watson - 26% Owned
  • Michael Wilson - 15% Owned
  • Cedric Tillman - 12% Owned

