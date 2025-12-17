We have reached the second round of our fantasy football playoffs, and it is time to dig deep to make sure we're starting the correct players in our lineups this week. There are times in deeper leagues when even sleepers aren't enough. These are the top deep sleepers for Week 16.

QB Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins

With their playoff hopes ended on Monday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins have benched their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa , and will turn to rookie Quinn Ewers. He is an absolute crapshoot, who could be a complete disaster; however, he has a great matchup in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals and is playing in a system that has proven to sustain fantasy success in the past. Ewers is not a prospect we were high on, but he could have upside against the Bengals, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

RB Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) leaps over Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

If both Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal miss Week 16, which doesn't look unlikely, Audric Estime and Evan Hull are expected to split the running back duties. If you prefer Hull, he is interchangeable here. However, with Estime carrying the ball three times with three targets, and Hull carrying the ball four times with no targets, we prefer Estime for his potential PPR upside. Still, this backfield could shake out in either back's favor.

RB Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

Mitchell has taken over as the primary change-of-pace back for Derrick Henry with Justice Hill landing on injured reserve. This season, he is averaging an incredible 7.6 yards per carry. Over the past two weeks, he has carried the ball 15 times for 143 yards. His volume could be game-script dependent, but he can do a lot with a little, which makes him a potentially valuable sleeper if he can hit on a big play.

WR Jalen Nailor, Minnesota Vikings

Nailor seems to have a connection with JJ McCarthy and is coming off a big game. He has caught six passes for 77 yards over the past two weeks, and last week he caught three passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. This week, he will be matched up against the New York Giants, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. You can make a case that he's a better option than Justin Jefferson.

WR Kevin Austin Jr, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) looks on during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It doesn't look good for Devaughn Vele to play in Week 16 after being seen in a sling following Week 15. With Rashid Shaheed being shipped out of town, Austin could be the next man up as the WR2 in New Orleans. In Week 15, he caught three of five targets for 33 yards. The only other option is Mason Tipton, who saw two targets and a carry last week for one total yard.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: