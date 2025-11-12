Fantasy Football QB Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Week 11: Justin Fields Vs. Tua Tagovailoa
Quarterback volatility has hindered fantasy football lineups throughout the season. Making the right start decision at quarterback could make the difference between a win and a loss for fantasy owners, making the decision that much more crucial as the playoff race heats up over the next few weeks. Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa, who have been two of the most volatile quarterbacks in fantasy this season, could either make or break fantasy football lineups in Week 11, but who makes the better case to start. Here’s our take:
The Case For Justin Fields
At his peak, Justin Fields has been one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL this season. With significant rushing upside and favorable weapons alongside him in running back Breece Hall and wideout Garrett Wilson, Fields has proven he can be a league-winner at times throughout the season.
In eight games, Fields has managed at least 20.0 fantasy points at least four times, including three top-seven finishes among quarterbacks. Coming off their second consecutive win, Fields could manage solid production in the passing game versus the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, who enter Week 11 with the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL.
The Case Against Fields
Much like the rest of the Jets’ offense, Fields has been anything but consistent this season. In games he’s not scoring at least 20.0 points, the Ohio State product is averaging just 5.2 points in one of the most inefficient offenses in the NFL.
And while New England will offer a favorable matchup in the passing game, New England’s top-ranked run defense could limit Fields’ ability to escape the pocket and create plays with his legs, something that has played a direct correlation in his fantasy success this season.
The Case For Tua Tagovailoa
Miami’s offense has managed a quick turnaround over the last three weeks, eclipsing 30 points twice in that span. Tagovailoa’s solid production has helped Miami secure a 2-1 record during such a span, completing 68.9% of his passes with six touchdowns and three interceptions over those three games.
Tagovailoa broke out with a four-touchdown performance versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 and has cleaned up his interception numbers to an extent over the last few games. A favorable matchup versus an injury-riddled Washington Commanders squad could help Tagovailoa sustain his recent efficient play.
The Case Against Tagovailoa
Entering Week 11, Tagovailoa’s 13 interceptions lead all quarterbacks in the league. He’s played his role in Miami’s inefficiencies offensively and has failed to eclipse 10.0 fantasy points in three of his last five games.
While Washington offers a vastly more favorable matchup than that of the Patriots, Tagovailoa’s turnover concerns could be too much for fantasy owners to bank on in Week 11. Given his success, running back De’Von Achane and Miami’s run game could emerge as the dominant unit as the Dolphins look to keep their winning ways alive.
The Final Verdict
Both quarterbacks have endured their share of struggles so far this season. With Fields set to endure a far tougher matchup against New England, I’m going to pick Tagovailoa despite Fields’ rushing upside. The Dolphins’ offense has ignited over the past few weeks, and projects to continue its success versus a lowly Commanders squad on Sunday morning.