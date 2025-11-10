Justin Fields, Brock Bowers, Bo Nix, and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 10
Fantasy football owners are always looking to find the best offenses to help with Start ‘Em and Sit ‘Em decisions every week, but it’s equally important to find the worst offenses to avoid.
We’re now ten weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week or every week), but we’re starting to see some real trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article all year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders (Jets and Raiders).
And with that said, let’s dive into the five worst fantasy offenses in Week 10 and try to see which ones we should avoid (or consider forgiving) as we move forward into Week 11 and beyond.
5. Denver Broncos
While the Denver Broncos are 8-2, this is the second time in five weeks that they’ve appeared on this list. They escaped with a 10-7 win over the Raiders, but it wasn’t even remotely pretty. Bo Nix threw for just 150 yards to go with one touchdown and two interceptions, while J.K. Dobbins led the rushing attack with 77 yards. While the Broncos are still in the middle-of-the-pack in both yards per game and points per game, they’ve got a lot of work to do on the offensive side of the ball.
Week 11 Best Bet to Produce: Courtland Sutton
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
It’s almost impressive to put up 29 points while having less than 200 yards of total offense, but the Jacksonville Jaguars managed that feat on Sunday in their 36-29 loss to the Texans. Trevor Lawrence only had 158 passing yards, Travis Etienne only had 58 rushing yards, and newly-acquired Jakobi Meyers led the team with just 41 receiving yards. Parker Washington scored two touchdowns filling in for injured Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter, but even he only had 33 receiving yards on the day.
Week 11 Best Bet to Produce: Travis Etienne
3. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been a mainstay on this list all season, and Week 10 was unfortunately no exception. While the Raiders had a chance to beat the division-leading Broncos, they still only scored seven points and only managed to generate 188 total yards of offense. Brock Bowers was held in check to the tune of one catch for 31 yards, while Ashton Jeanty was mostly bottled up as he only managed 60 yards on 19 carries (though he did score a touchdown). With Geno Smith having just two games in his last six with 200-plus yards, the Raiders are a bit of a fantasy football black hole right now outside of Bowers and Jeanty.
Week 11 Best Bet to Produce: Brock Bowers
2. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers were a surprising 5-4 heading into Sunday, but their loss to the lowly Saints has again dropped them to .500. With just 175 total yards on the day, the Panthers offense struggled mightily and only managed seven points. While Rico Dowdle (53 rushing yards) and Tetairoa McMillan (60 receiving yards) had decent days, Bryce Young had a rough one with just 124 passing yards and an interception. There’s probably not much to see here for fantasy football owners moving forward outside of Dowdle and McMillan.
Week 11 Best Bet to Produce: Rico Dowdle
1. New York Jets
While the New York Jets won 27-20 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, it wasn’t because of their offense. They only put up 169 yards of total offense on the day and won on the strength of two special teams touchdowns. Justin Fields threw for just 54 yards, while Breece Hall led the team in both rushing (84 yards) and receiving (42 yards). This is the second time this season that Fields has thrown for less than 100 yards, and there’s just not much you can do with that fantasy-wise. With Garrett Wilson getting an MRI on his knee before the Jets’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Patriots, the Jets may just be a fantasy football wasteland moving forward (with Hall being the lone exception).
Week 11 Best Bet to Produce: Breece Hall