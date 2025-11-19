Jacoby Brissett, Darnell Mooney, And 4 More Fantasy Football Sleepers in Week 12
It's time for fantasy owners to set their lineup for Week 12. With all the injuries and bye weeks that we have to deal with this week, our lineups might not be filled with the usual stars we are used to starting. This week, fantasy owners will be looking for sleepers to plug into their lineups who will get them the points they need to win. These are the top sleeper options that you should consider starting in Week 12.
QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Brissett set an NFL record in Week 11, completing 47 passes. He threw for 452 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers. This is a much better matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs. We expect this to be another high-volume passing game for the Cardinals, whose backfield is extremely banged up after they lost their third running back, Emari Demercado, in Week 11.
RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Spears has consistently outperformed Tony Pollard since returning from the injured reserve. That was once again the case this past Sunday. In Week 11, Pollard saw 13 opportunities, while Spears saw nine; however, Spears totaled 34 yards to Pollard's 26. The upside here is that Spears is clearly the running back to start in Tennessee; the issue is that this is an unproductive offense, which limits the upside of all its parts.
RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Rico Dowdle has come back down to earth a bit, and Hubbard is starting to look healthy for the first time since returning from his calf injury. Despite signing a two-year extension prior to the season, Dowdle supplanted him with his outstanding play. Nevertheless, we did see Hubbard outperform Dowdle in Week 11. He took his four carries for 21 yards at 5.3 yards per carry, while Dowdle rushed 19 times for 45 yards at 2.4 yards per carry. This is not a backfield that can't swing back in favor of Hubbard.
WR Mack Hollins, New England Patriots
Hollins had another decent game in Week 11. After going off for 106 yards in Week 10, he caught four passes for 64 yards in Week 11. He has seen at least five targets in three of his last four games, including 10 in Week 10. It seems like Hollins has separated himself as the second option in the Patriots' passing attack, which is led by a red-hot MVP candidate in quarterback Drake Maye.
WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
Mooney may not be the best option, but he is worth mentioning with Drake London set to miss Week 11. The loss of Michael Penix Jr doesn't help anything, but Mooney should still serve as an NFL WR1 this week. That alone is enough to get him mentioned here. Just understand that his improved ceiling still comes with a low floor.
TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
Barner had a big game in Week 11, and we have seen him have these games throughout the season. Last week, he caught 10 of 11 targets for 70 yards. He also saw two carries. Any tight end who has 11 targets in his weekly range of outcomes is worth considering as a sleeper option.