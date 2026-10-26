Fantasy Football 'Start Em 'Sit Em" Darius Cooper Vs Ryan Flournoy Vs Makai Lemon On Monday Night Football

We have a huge Monday Night Football game tonight, which could swing your fantasy football matchup. There is a chance that you still have an option at wide receiver in this NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love. We are here to help you decide whether you should roll with Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, or Ryan Flournoy in this crucial Week 7 fantasy football matchup.

Lemon vs Cooper vs Flournoy

WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith has been ruled out, which opens the door for a significant increase in volume for both of the Eagles' wide receiver options, which gives them an advantage over Flournoy. Lemon was considered a high-end prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Eagles selected him with the 20th overall pick in the draft.

However, he hasn't contributed much yet this season. With that being said, he has seen 19 targets in the past three weeks. His best game this season has been just five catches for 43 yards, which took place two weeks ago with Smith inactive, but rookies break out around mid-season all the time, so he has a path to being a league-winner. Nevertheless, it's hard to bank on that breakout coming this week.

The good news is that he has an above-average matchup against the Cowboys this week and Smith is sidelined. There is a real chance that this is his coming-out party in the NFL.

WR Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles

Cooper has been the guy this season when Smith is injured. The volume hasn't been there, but the production has. In five games this season, he has caught eight of 15 targets for 139 yards and four touchdowns. In the two games he played without Smith, he caught five of 10 targets for 104 yards and four touchdowns.

Because of the lack of volume and having a backup quarterback, he has a low floor. Nevertheless, he also has the highest ceiling in this group because of his big-play ability and touchdown upside.

WR Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

Flournoy has been consistent this season and has a strong floor. He's also coming off his best game of the season after catching seven of nine targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. However, he still has to compete with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for targets.

The one thing he does have going for him this week is the fact that Quinyon Mitchell will be matched up against one of their top wideouts, potentially opening up more targets for Flournoy. If you need to just a few points tonight, Flournoy is the safest option.

Verdict

We are going with Cooper in this game. He has by far the most upside with Smith out. However, if you need a few points to win your matchup, Flournoy is safer. Although we do like Lemon, he is a distant third option on Monday Night Football.

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