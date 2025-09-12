Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 2: J.K. Dobbins vs. Isiah Pacheco
It’s Week 2 of the fantasy football season, and we’re back with another round of tough start/sit decisions. This time, we have a full slate of Week 1 NFL matchups behind us, giving us valuable data to help guide our choices.
This week, we’re spotlighting two running backs with similar point projections: Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins and Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco. It’s a matchup that mirrors last week’s breakdown between New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy and Broncos RB RJ Harvey in our Week 1 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column.
Let’s dive in and take a closer look at which running back has the better chance to score more fantasy points in Week 2, and help you make the right lineup decision.
Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins
In Week 1, Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins handled a solid workload with 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, adding 2 receptions for 5 yards. He finished with 14.8 PPR fantasy points. Dobbins played 53% of the offensive snaps (40 snaps), splitting time with RJ Harvey (29% snap share, 22 snaps), Adam Prentice (20%, 15 snaps), and Tyler Badie (18%, 14 snaps). In Week 2, Dobbins faces the Indianapolis Colts in a potentially favorable matchup. ESPN projects him for 11.4 fantasy points and ranks him as the RB30 for the week.
Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco
In Week 1, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco logged 5 carries for 25 yards and added 2 receptions for 3 yards, totaling 4.8 fantasy points. He played on 51% of the offensive snaps (31 snaps), splitting time with Kareem Hunt (38% snap share, 23 snaps) and Brashard Smith (13% snap share, 8 snaps). In Week 2, Pacheco faces the Philadelphia Eagles in a high-stakes Super Bowl rematch. ESPN projects him to score 10.9 fantasy points and ranks him as the RB32 for the week.
Fantasy Football Verdict
We’re rolling with J.K. Dobbins over Isiah Pacheco in Week 2. Both running backs logged similar snap shares in Week 1, making this a close call. However, Dobbins’ stronger performance, highlighted by a touchdown and 14.8 PPR points, gives him the edge. While Pacheco should still be involved in what could be a high-scoring Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles, Dobbins’ matchup against the Colts is more enticing. Given the volume and production he showed in Week 1, Dobbins is the safer and more promising RB play for your fantasy lineup this week.