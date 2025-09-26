Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 4: Xavier Worthy vs. Jordan Addison
As we head into Week 4, fantasy football managers are facing another round of tough “Start ’Em, Sit ’Em” decisions. This week, we’re spotlighting two wide receivers: Jordan Addison, making his season debut for the Vikings after serving a three-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and Xavier Worthy, who has seen just three snaps this year following a Week 1 injury. Let’s break down who has the better chance to score more points and earn a spot in your fantasy lineup this week.
Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy was expected to be the Chiefs’ WR1 early in the season while Rashee Rice served his six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. However, that plan quickly fell apart when Worthy injured his shoulder just three snaps into the 2025 season after colliding with teammate Travis Kelce. Since then, the Chiefs have struggled offensively, starting 1-2 and failing to find consistency.
In Worthy’s absence, the Chiefs have leaned on Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but none have provided much production. Brown and Thornton each have 171 receiving yards through three games (57 yards per game), while Smith-Schuster has just 115 yards (38.3 per game).
As a rookie last season, Worthy impressed with 59 receptions on 98 targets for 638 yards and six touchdowns. His elite speed, showcased at the NFL Combine, gave the Chiefs a valuable deep threat that has been noticeably missing from their offense this year. With his return, Worthy should immediately step back into a significant role and see solid volume.
Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison will make his season debut in Week 4. Over the past two seasons, he has been a highly productive player for the Vikings. As a rookie in 2023, he posted 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, followed by 63 receptions for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024. A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Addison quickly proved himself as a reliable offensive weapon.
In Addison’s absence to start this season, the Vikings leaned on Jalen Nailor (146 total snaps) and Adam Thielen (115 total snaps) as their WR2 and WR3 behind WR1 Justin Jefferson, who has logged 150 snaps. Addison is expected to slide right back into the WR2 role and resume his strong production.
The only concern is that Minnesota’s offense has gotten off to a slow start with quarterback J.J. McCarthy under center. Still, if McCarthy can settle in and get Addison the ball, the third-year receiver should see plenty of opportunities to succeed.
Fantasy Football Verdict
We’re rolling with Xavier Worthy over Jordan Addison this week. The Chiefs’ wide receiver group has struggled to generate consistent production all season, but Worthy’s return gives them the downfield threat they’ve been missing. He should step right in as Kansas City’s WR1, and with Patrick Mahomes looking for a spark in the passing game, Worthy has a strong chance to deliver plenty of fantasy points in Week 4.