Week 4 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Xavier Worthy vs. Jameson Wiliams
It is extremely difficult as a fantasy manager to decide who to lock in lineups and who to leave out. That is especially true for managers who have Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams and/or Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy on their roster. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit this week between the two in week four.
Xavier Worthy
After dislocating his shoulder early in the first quarter in week one against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City WR Xavier Worthy is slated to come back and make a start in week four.
The fantasy information on how Worthy will perform is slim, given that Worthy has logged only a handful of snaps. But one thing that is for certain is that the Chiefs are looking to get help in their pass game. They are ranked 15th in the NFL in most passing yards per game, and over the last two games, Patrick Mahomes is averaging 205.5 yards per game. Certainly not a bad number by any stretch, but not the number expected with Mahomes at quarterback. Worthy should help balloon his number up going forward.
Worthy and the Chiefs in week four will take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens so far this season have allowed the second-most passing yards per game, 266. Worthy matched up with Baltimore one time in his rookie season and had two catches for 47 yards with a recieving touchdown, and one carry for 21 yards that ended up being a rushing touchdown.
This looks to be a great spot for Worthy, but his ceiling may not be as high as it should be with his lingering injury. Although Worthy was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, he will likely see a reduced number of snaps, given it is his first game back.
Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions' WR Jameson Williams, through three weeks, has a low reception total. So far in the 2025 season, he has a combined eight catches. A positive in those receptions is that, on average, he is getting 21.8 yards per reception.
With this, Williams is a fantasy-relevant player, but has shown, thus far, given his volume, that he is a boom or bust type of player. There is really no in between. His next game against the Browns is leaning toward him being more of a bust. They are currently allowing the fourth fewest passing yards per game. WR2s who have played the Cleveland Browns this year are averaging a total of 24.3 receiving yards per game.
Final Verdict
Between Worthy and Williams, Worthy should be a start, while Williams should be a sit. Worthy, despite having likely reduced volume, has an ideal matchup. While Williams plays one of the best secondaries in the NFL, thus making Worthy the better play. Williams has also just not seen high enough volume so far this year to justify to play him in a spot like this.
And Worthy, despite being a better play option over Williams, is not the best start option this week. With his injury, it may be smart to look at other WR or flex options for week four.