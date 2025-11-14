Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 11: Keenan Allen vs DJ Moore
This week’s fantasy football start/sit decision focuses on two talented wide receivers: Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen and Chicago Bears’ DJ Moore. Both offer similar fantasy upside and the potential for big performances in Week 11. Here’s a breakdown of who you should start and who to leave on the bench this week.
Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen faces a Jacksonvile Jaguars defense that has given up the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Allen currently ranks as the WR16 in fantasy and is averaging 13 points per game.
It has been a boom-or-bust season for Keenan Allen. He has five games under 10 fantasy points, including each of his last three outings (Weeks 8, 9, and 10), where he scored 8.4, 6.1, and 3.9 points, respectively. However, he also has four games with at least 17 points, including his most recent big performance in Week 7, when he posted 28.9 points on 11 catches, 14 targets, 119 yards, and a touchdown against the Colts.
One encouraging sign for fantasy managers is Allen’s volume. He has totaled 80 targets this season, which ranks seventh among all wide receivers and ties him with teammate Ladd McConkey.
Chicago Bears Wide Receiver DJ Moore
DJ Moore faces the Vikings in Week 11, a defense that has allowed the 7th-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. It’s been a disappointing year for Moore, who has operated as the Bears’ WR1 in previous seasons.
He has only three games with more than 10 fantasy points, though two of those came recently in Weeks 7 and 8, when he posted 11.6 and 22.98 points before a zero-point outing in Week 9. The recent spike in production offers at least a small positive sign for fantasy managers.
Moore has totaled 48 targets this season, averaging just 5.3 per game. That limited volume continues to cap his weekly consistency and fantasy ceiling.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Keenan Allen vs DJ Moore in Week 11
We are rolling with Keenan Allen over DJ Moore. Although both players have delivered somewhat disappointing week-to-week production, Allen’s significantly higher target volume gives him more consistent opportunities in the passing game.
The Chargers also offer a stronger overall passing offense, averaging 245.4 yards per game through the air compared to the Bears’ 232.4. That improved offensive environment further boosts Allen’s reliability. Start Allen this week and leave Moore on the bench.